Knicks Eyeing Rising Star to Replace Isaiah Hartenstein

The departure of Isaiah Hartenstein has left a sizeable void in the Knicks’ center rotation for the 2024-25 season.

The Tom Thibodeau-coached team needs a reliable big man who could backup Mitchell Robinson, the starting center who missed 51 regular-season and 13 playoff games in 2023-24 with various injuries. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks engaged the Jazz in talks about acquiring Walker Kessler, the third-year center from Auburn who averaged 2.4 blocks in just 23.3 minutes in the 2023-24 season.

“The Knicks had been in touch with Utah and had some interest in Walker Kessler, the big man, as a potential solution for them at the backup five,” Begley said on July 9. “But teams in touch with Utah say the Jazz are looking for at least a first-round pick in return for Kessler in these conversations that had gone on earlier in the offseason. So that’s going to be a tough price for the Knicks to meet or match, and I would assume that they wouldn’t be able to get that deal done.”

Walker Kessler Has a Lot of Upside

As Begley noted, the Knicks could be hesitant to part with a first-round pick for Kessler after giving up so many firsts to the Nets as part of the Mikal Bridges trade.

That said, Kessler could be a perfect fit in Thibodeau’s defensive-minded system, not just with his shot-blocking but his ability to grab offensive rebounds. Kessler averaged 2.9 offensive rebounds per game from 23.2 minutes per game through his first two seasons — a very high offensive rebounding percentage for young centers. Furthermore, his PER 36 minutes (12.4) and Per 100 possessions (16.5) rebounding rate were elite and ranked in the higher percentile among all bigs in the NBA.

In the 2023-24 season, the shot-blocking phenom was second in the league in rejections behind only Victor Wembanyama, a year after finishing fourth as a rookie. Kessler also showed offensive versatility in his second NBA season by occasionally stepping out to the three-point line. While he only made a few shots from deep, Kessler showed the willingness to space the floor for his team, a skill that could bode well for his future.

Kessler also has some Team USA experience under his belt, playing as the backup center to Jaren Jackson Jr. at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Mitchell Robinson Needs a Backup

As of July 9, Robinson was the only listed center on the Knicks roster, besides Jericho Sims and 2024 second-round selection Ariel Hukporti. While Sims averaged just 13 minutes a game in his third season, Hukporti is expected to start his NBA career with the Knicks’ G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

According to Begley, if the Knicks withdraw in their pursuit of Kessler, they could potentially bring back free agent Precious Achiuwa, whom they originally acquired from the Raptors as part of the RJ Barrett trade in December 2023.

“Precious Achiuwa has drawn interest from several contenders,” Begley said on July 9. “I believe he has a couple of offers on the table. Now, let’s see where he goes in the next couple of days. Nonetheless, the Knicks need to fill that backup five after losing Isaiah Hartenstein.”

Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 49 games with the Knicks in the 2023-24 season.