Knicks Bring Back Young Guard With Bigger Opportunity After 35-Point Outburst

The New York Knicks have given Jaden Akins a clearer route to the NBA after getting a look at him in summer league.

New York announced Wednesday that it signed the 23-year-old guard to a two-way contract, filling its third and final slot alongside Tyler Nickel and Kevin McCullar Jr.

For Akins, the agreement turns a summer audition into an opportunity to develop within the organization while remaining available for NBA duty. For the Knicks, it adds a guard with professional scoring experience and a defensive résumé built over four seasons at Michigan State.

His arrival completes one portion of the roster while New York continues evaluating players competing for standard contracts.

Jaden Akins Earns Knicks Opportunity After Summer League

Akins played three games for New York in Las Vegas, averaging 11.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 23.6 minutes, according to the team’s announcement.

His best outing came against Golden State on July 16, when he scored 21 points in 24 minutes off the bench. That performance offered the Knicks a glimpse of the scoring ability he had developed during his first professional season.

Akins spent last season with the Motor City Cruise, Detroit’s G League affiliate. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33 games, including 22 starts.

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Akins also delivered a memorable performance against the organization that now employs him: a career-high 35 points against Westchester on Jan. 3, accompanied by five rebounds and five assists.

Westchester acquired his returning player rights from Motor City in September. That transaction also brought guard Symir Torrence’s rights to the Knicks’ affiliate in exchange for two future G League draft picks.

Wednesday’s signing gives Akins a different contractual standing from a player whose connection to New York consists solely of G League rights.

How Akins Fits Alongside Nickel and McCullar

Two-way contracts allow teams to keep three developmental players in addition to their standard NBA roster. Those players can split time between the NBA club and its G League affiliate.

They may be active for up to 50 NBA regular-season games, but postseason eligibility requires conversion to a standard contract.

Akins gains access to NBA opportunities without being promised a rotation role. Time with Westchester can provide the minutes and repetitions that are harder to find on New York’s roster.

His college background offers another reason to watch his development.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard earned third-team All-Big Ten and conference all-defensive honors during his senior season. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while starting all 37 games.

That combination gives Akins two ways to establish himself: contribute offensively when opportunities arise and make his defense dependable enough to earn consideration when New York needs backcourt help.

With Nickel and McCullar occupying the other two-way spots, Akins completes the trio entering the season.

His test is translating those scoring flashes and defensive credentials into the smaller, demanding assignments that tend to determine a young guard’s NBA future.