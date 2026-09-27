Knicks Make 2 Roster Moves With Intriguing Young Players

The New York Knicks have settled two pieces of unfinished business before training camp, keeping a pair of young wings in their developmental pipeline without further complicating an already crowded standard roster.

New York signed rookie Tyler Nickel and Kevin McCullar Jr. to two-way contracts Sunday, the team announced. The moves fill two of the Knicks’ three available two-way slots and confirm what had been expected in recent days.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported earlier this week that he expected both players to join the Knicks before camp. At the time, the exact contract structure remained unclear.

For New York, two-way deals provide a clean solution: Nickel and McCullar can continue developing with the Westchester Knicks while remaining available to the NBA club during the regular season. Players on two-way contracts can be active for up to 50 NBA regular-season games, giving the Knicks added depth without occupying a standard roster spot.

Knicks Keep Tyler Nickel in Development Pipeline

Nickel, the No. 47 pick in June’s draft, was the more intriguing unresolved case.

The 6-foot-8 wing spent four college seasons across North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt before establishing himself as one of the SEC’s most reliable perimeter shooters. He averaged 13.5 points and 3.3 rebounds last season while making 40% of his 3-pointers.

His shooting translated quickly to summer league.

Nickel drilled six 3-pointers against the Brooklyn Nets and later scored 16 points against the San Antonio Spurs, offering the Knicks a glimpse of a skill that could eventually translate to a role alongside Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The question was where New York could keep him.

The Knicks have spent September assembling a crowded training-camp roster while operating with limited room beneath the second apron. Nickel’s two-way contract allows them to retain a draft pick they invested in without using one of their precious standard roster spots.

Kevin McCullar Jr. Gets Another Chance

McCullar’s return was less certain.

The former Kansas standout, selected 56th overall in 2024, has spent his first two professional seasons on two-way contracts with the Knicks. He appeared in 21 NBA games last season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist in limited minutes.

McCullar, 25, gives New York something different from Nickel. At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he has shown defensive versatility and secondary playmaking ability. His shooting remains the obvious swing skill.

His return also continues a developmental relationship that once appeared uncertain. McCullar did not play for New York during summer league, raising questions about whether the Knicks intended to bring him back for a third season.

They now have their answer.

The two signings also follow a flurry of moves ahead of camp. New York has brought in veterans Bruce Brown, Jogn Konchar, Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman to compete for its remaining standard roster openings, making the flexibility of the two-way spots particularly valuable.

Nickel and McCullar won’t have to win that veteran-heavy competition merely to remain in the organization.

Instead, the Knicks can keep evaluating both in Westchester while preserving the ability to call them up when injuries, rest or opportunity create minutes.

For an expensive contender, that is precisely what two-way contracts are designed to provide: inexpensive talent, patience and options.