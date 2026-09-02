Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Breaks Silence On ‘Big Body Brunson’ Nickname

A quick glance at Jalen Brunson’s Basketball-Reference page will show that the star guard has a plethora of nicknames, including “Brunson Burner,” “Captain Clutch,” and “BrunsHIM,” among others.

One particular moniker for Brunson has gained some serious traction, though. That nickname is “Big Body Brunson,” which was coined by ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. The nickname has spread like wildfire, but Brunson himself has been pretty mum about it. Until now.

Jason Brunson Is ‘Cool’ With ‘Big Body Brunson’ Moniker

During a recent appearance on the Road Trippin‘ podcast, Brunson shed some light onto how he feels about the viral moniker and explained that he’s cool with it because of the support that Perkins has shown him over the years.

“Honestly, if it was anyone other than Perk I would talk about it. But I’ll say this, Perk has been one of the guys who always kind of . . . lit a fire under me,” Brunson said.

“He’s always boosted me up. He’s always given me constructive criticism, our team constructive criticism. So, I don’t know, he’s good in my book. Whatever he says, I’m cool with it.”

After hearing Brunson’s blessing for the nickname, Perkins explained why he coined it in the first place and how it’s a major complement for the Knicks star.

“You got to understand how you earned the name ‘Big Body Brunson.’ You’re 6’2″, but you play like you’re a seven-footer,” Perkins explained to Brunson. “Offensively, you don’t shy away from physicality, you embrace physicality, you got a post game, you’re always being guarded by people bigger than you and you always find a way.”

This story will be updated.