Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Issues Important Message After Win vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks head into the All-Star break as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Tom Thibodeau’s team has impressed on the offensive end over the first two-thirds of the season. However, the Knicks have been lacking the defensive edge we’ve come to expect from a Thibodeau-coached team.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, New York needed overtime to secure a hard-fought win over the Atlanta Hawks. Jalen Brunson hit the game-winning shot with just 11 seconds remaining on the clock. Mikal Bridges then chipped in with a game-saving block on Trae Young.

When speaking to the media as part of his postgame news conference, Brunson welcomed the All-Star break. However, the elite guard was quick to remind the world that New York hasn’t accomplished anything yet and that their goals were still firmly rooted in postseason success.

“We haven’t really accomplished anything,” Brunson said. “We have a long way to go to continue to where we want to go. But it’s all about taking one day at a time. Rest and recharge and come back ready to go”

The Knicks front office swung for the fences this summer. They added Karl-Anthony Towns and Bridges to the rotation. OG Anunoby had arrived in December 2023. Now, Thibodeau is trying to get the best out of an extremely talented group. As such, it makes sense that the team’s focus is on contending for a championship. Although, there will need to be some improvements if they want to get there.

Knicks’ Brunson Happy to Secure Another Win

The Knicks head into the All-Star break with a 36-18 record. During the same news conference, Brunson shared his happiness that New York was able to enter the break on the back of a win.

“It’s great to go into the break on a win,” Brunson said. “No matter how we got it or what happened. I’m just happy we fought through regardless of what we did, positive or negative. And we came away with a win.”

The Knicks will now have a week to rest, recover and watch game footage with the coaching staff. Avoiding the pressure of having a loss sitting on your shoulders for that length of time will likely pay dividends once the NBA ramps back up and games start coming thick and fast.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is Taking His Time

Mitchell Robinson has been out of the Knicks rotation all season due to injury. The 7-foot big man was expected to return to the court before the All-Star break. However, Robinson will likely remain on the injury report for the foreseeable future.

During a recent interview with Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Robinson explained that he’s taking his time with his recovery.

“I’ve just been taking my time. I want to make sure it’s 100%. I ain’t trying to keep having these sit-outs and setbacks and stuff like that,” Robinson said. “This time, I’m just going to play it smart. Usually, I’d be young and dumb to go out there and try to get back as fast as I can. I can’t do that no more.”

Once Robinson returns, the Knicks’ defense will likely receive a significant boost. After all, a 7-foot rim protector usually has a positive impact on both rebounding and rim protection. The Knicks have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. If they keep working and improving, they should be a real force once the postseason is underway.