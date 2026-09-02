Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Reveals The One Nickname He Refuses to Embrace

Since leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA title in 50-plus years, star guard Jalen Brunson has become pretty popular in the Big Apple. Some have even taken to referring to Brunson as the “King of New York.”

But, while fans are free to call Brunson the K.O.N.Y., the 2026 NBA Finals MVP refuses to embrace the moniker for himself.

Jalen Brunson Refuses to Refer to Himself as ‘King of New York’

During a recent appearance on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Brunson explained why he will never refer to himself as the “King of New York,” even if others, including New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, do. Brunson is known for his humility, and embracing that name would be out of character for the Villanova product.

“I’ve never called myself the King of New York. I will never call myself the King of New York,” Brunson said. “But I feel like…I don’t know. For me to call myself that, I feel like that’s obviously… it’s eh.

“Imagine I get on this call with you, right? I’m like, ‘Yo, you know, ‘King of New York’s here,’” Brunson said. “You guys are going to look like, “What the f–k? This dude is so self-centered.” Like, no.”

Plenty of rappers have referred to themselves as the King of New York over the years, but Brunson obviously isn’t interested in doing the same.

Jalen Brunson Is On Board With ‘Big Body Brunson’ Nickname

Brunson also discussed the “Big Body Brunson” nickname during his appearance on Road Trippin‘. That name was coined by ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, who is a noted fan of the Knicks guard. Brunson explained that he’s “cool” with the nickname due to Perkins’ continued support over the years.

“Honestly, if it was anyone other than Perk I would talk about it. But I’ll say this, Perk has been one of the guys who always kind of . . . lit a fire under me,” Brunson said.

“He’s always boosted me up. He’s always given me constructive criticism, our team constructive criticism. So, I don’t know, he’s good in my book. Whatever he says, I’m cool with it.”

Whatever you want to call him, Brunson will enter the upcoming 2026-27 season as the reigning NBA Finals MVP, and he’ll be looking to author another memorable campaign for Knicks fans.