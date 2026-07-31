Knicks Champion Forward Linked to Unexpected Landing Spot

Jeremy Sochan‘s next NBA opportunity could come with the franchise that helped reshape the New York Knicks into champions.

The unrestricted free agent forward, who earned a championship ring with the Knicks last season, has emerged as a player to watch for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they continue searching for affordable frontcourt depth after missing out on LeBron James in free agency.

ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel identified Sochan as one of two names generating buzz around Minnesota late in the offseason.

“They still have an open roster spot to fill,” Siegel said Thursday on the Clutch Scoops livestream. “And real quickly, two names that we’ve heard that have some kind of rumblings to the Timberwolves right now: Jeremy Sochan and Trendon Watford. Those are two names to keep an eye on as these kind of reserve off-the-bench type roles for the Timberwolves.”

For Knicks fans, the reported interest carries another notable connection.

Minnesota is the franchise that acquired Julius Randle in the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York before the 2024-25 season. The deal altered the trajectory of both organizations. Towns became one of the centerpieces of New York’s 2026 championship team, while Randle spent two seasons with the Timberwolves before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason.

Now, another member of the Knicks’ title-winning roster could be headed to Minnesota.

Sochan’s Knicks Championship Experience May Have Boosted His Market

Sochan’s postseason statistics hardly reflected the role he played behind the scenes.

After the San Antonio Spurs waived the former No. 9 overall pick in February, the Knicks signed him for the rest of the season to bolster their depth for the stretch run. Minutes were difficult to come by on a veteran roster loaded with established contributors, but Sochan remained a valued part of the team’s culture throughout its championship run.

He saw only brief action during the NBA Finals, logging three first-half minutes in Game 4 before entering late in Game 5 after the outcome had effectively been decided. Even without a regular role, Sochan stayed engaged throughout the series, often exchanging words with former Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama from the Knicks’ bench.

His value has always extended beyond the box score.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward has built a reputation as one of the league’s more versatile young defenders. He can switch across multiple positions, defend in space and slide to center in smaller lineups, giving coaches flexibility few reserve forwards can match.

For contenders searching for inexpensive depth, those traits remain attractive.

Timberwolves Present Logical Landing Spot

Minnesota’s reported interest is easy to understand.

After trading Naz Reid to Charlotte and former Knick Julius Randle to Brooklyn following his two-season stint with the Timberwolves, Minnesota entered the offseason needing additional frontcourt depth. Jaden McDaniels is expected to assume the starting power forward role, while Trey Lyles projects as a key reserve, leaving another rotational opportunity available.

Financially, the Timberwolves have little room to maneuver. Sitting roughly $4.4 million below the NBA’s second apron, Minnesota is limited to the $3.9 million veteran minimum exception, making low-cost veterans a priority.

At just 23 years old, Sochan offers more upside than most players still available. He already owns 149 career starts, brings playoff experience from a championship team and has demonstrated the defensive versatility every contender covets.

Whether Sochan ultimately returns to New York or joins the organization that once acquired Julius Randle in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster, his championship season with the Knicks appears to have strengthened his value entering the final stretch of NBA free agency.