Knicks Learn Real Reason Jonas Valančiūnas Left NBA

The New York Knicks spent multiple offseasons exploring Jonas Valančiūnas as a potential frontcourt addition.

Now they finally know why that pursuit came to an end.

Only days after officially leaving the NBA, Valančiūnas explained that returning home to Lithuania—not another opportunity with an NBA contender—ultimately drove his decision.

The veteran center signed a two-year contract with Lithuanian powerhouse Žalgiris Kaunas this week, ending a 14-year NBA career that included stops with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets.

Speaking to Žalgiris TV after completing the move, Valančiūnas said the opportunity to return home proved too meaningful to pass up.

Lithuania Offered Something the Knicks Could Not

Valančiūnas said his decision came after lengthy discussions before ultimately choosing to continue his career in his native country.

“The process was quite long, and we had many conversations, but Lithuania, Žalgiris, and basketball in Lithuania definitely played a big role,” Valančiūnas said, via Basketnews.

“The fans and what Žalgiris have been building here over the past few years also really impressed me, so I wanted to be part of it.”

His comments provide closure to an offseason storyline involving the Knicks.

New York had monitored Valančiūnas since at least the 2024 offseason, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, while NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported earlier this month that the Knicks remained interested after Denver waived the veteran center.

But even if Valančiūnas had chosen to remain in the NBA, New York’s pitch came with limitations.

Because the Knicks are operating near the NBA’s second salary-cap apron, they could offer only the one-year veteran’s minimum contract.

Just as importantly, playing time was far from guaranteed.

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to remain New York’s starting center, while free agent addition Andre Drummond is projected to replace Mitchell Robinson as the primary backup after Robinson’s offseason departure to the Boston Celtics.

That likely would have left Valančiūnas competing for reserve minutes on a championship contender.

Žalgiris presented a very different opportunity.

Instead of a minimum contract and an uncertain role, Valančiūnas will play meaningful minutes for one of Europe’s premier clubs in front of his hometown fans.

Excited for the EuroLeague Experience

Valančiūnas also said he is eager to experience the atmosphere that has made EuroLeague basketball one of the sport’s most celebrated environments.

“There is a lot of talk about how the support from European fans and the atmosphere inside the arena are different from the NBA,” he said.

“I think basketball is basketball everywhere, but I definitely want to feel that spirit and how it spreads throughout the whole arena.”

The 34-year-old acknowledged the adjustment after spending 14 seasons in the NBA but believes his years representing Lithuania in international competition will ease the transition.

“Of course, I will have to change a few details and certain aspects that perhaps suit European basketball more than the NBA,” Valančiūnas said. “But basketball is basketball—you still have to put the ball in the basket.”

Home Ultimately Won Out

Valančiūnas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 65 games last season while backing up three-time MVP Nikola Jokić in Denver.

Asked whether Jokić had contacted him since the move became official, Valančiūnas said it was still too soon.

“Not yet. Everything is still very fresh.”

More than anything, he said, he simply wanted to enjoy playing basketball again.

“There is a desire to enjoy basketball, and that is the most important thing.”

For the Knicks, Valančiūnas’ explanation brings an end to one of their longest-running frontcourt pursuits.

New York could offer the chance to defend an NBA championship, but only on a veteran’s minimum contract and with an uncertain role behind Towns and Drummond.

In Lithuania, Valančiūnas found something the Knicks could not match—a prominent role, passionate hometown support and the opportunity to finish his career where his basketball journey first began.