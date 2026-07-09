Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson Gets Rare Contract Benefit After Return

Jordan Clarkson’s decision to return to the New York Knicks came with more than just another opportunity to defend an NBA championship.

It also earned him one of the NBA’s lesser-known contractual protections.

According to salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan of the Third Apron Substack newsletter, Clarkson’s new one-year veteran minimum contract gives the veteran guard the right to veto any trade involving him during the 2026-27 season, adding another layer of security to his return to New York.

“Jordan Clarkson receiving the veteran minimum and will count as $2.4 million for the Knicks,” Gozlan wrote Thursday on X. “He will have veto rights to any trade since he’s re-signing on a one-year deal. They’re now $3.3 million below the second apron with 13 players and with room for one more minimum.”

The trade protection stems from the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, which grants players who re-sign with their current team on a one-year contract the ability to reject trades during that season.

For Clarkson, it represents another sign that both the player and franchise entered negotiations with the same goal.

Clarkson Never Hid His Desire to Return

Long before free agency officially began, Clarkson repeatedly made it clear he hoped to remain in New York.

After helping the Knicks capture their first NBA championship since 1973, the 34-year-old openly discussed wanting another opportunity to chase a title with the same group.

Following New York’s championship-clinching victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Clarkson even joked inside the visitors’ locker room that the Knicks would return the following season.

According to New York Daily News Knicks insider Kristian Winfield, Clarkson playfully told one of the Spurs’ longtime arena employees:

“OG, you gon’ be here next year. But next year, you’re gonna be here with us. And we’re gonna come right back to this locker room and do it all again.”

His optimism resurfaced immediately after news of his new contract broke.

Clarkson posted on Instagram:

“still in this dream, NY! run it back! 🗽 love 🖤”

He followed that with a simple post on X featuring only three emojis:

“🧡🗽💙”

Those messages echoed the confidence he displayed after winning the championship and underscored why a one-year reunion always appeared to be the most logical outcome.

Trade Veto Gives Veteran Added Control

Although Clarkson’s deal is worth the veteran minimum, the trade protection carries meaningful value.

Should another team inquire about acquiring the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year during the season, the Knicks would need Clarkson’s approval before completing any trade.

That does not make him untradeable.

Instead, it gives Clarkson control over whether he would accept a move away from the defending NBA champions.

Given his public comments throughout the offseason—including his “run it back” message after re-signing—it is difficult to imagine he would welcome leaving a team he helped guide to an NBA title.

Knicks Continue Prioritizing Continuity

Clarkson’s return is the latest move in an offseason centered on preserving the championship core rather than making wholesale changes.

The Knicks have also re-signed Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado while bringing back Clarkson to join returning stars Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. New York also expects Mohamed Diawara to take on a larger role entering his second NBA season after showing promise during his rookie campaign.

Clarkson’s deal also fits neatly into the Knicks’ broader salary-cap strategy.

According to Gozlan, his veteran minimum contract carries a cap hit of just $2.4 million, leaving New York approximately $3.3 million below the NBA’s second salary apron with 13 players under contract and enough flexibility to sign one more veteran-minimum player.

For Knicks president Leon Rose and his front office, the agreement accomplishes several objectives at once.

They retain one of the locker room’s most respected veterans, preserve financial flexibility, remain below one of the league’s most restrictive salary thresholds and reward a player who never wavered in his desire to stay in New York.

And thanks to a little-known provision in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Clarkson now has something many veteran minimum signees do not:

The final say if the Knicks ever decide to trade him.