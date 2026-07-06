Knicks Could Face Tough Choice Between Jordan Clarkson, 6-Time All-Star

The New York Knicks suddenly have another intriguing roster decision to make.

Only days after team insiders indicated the defending champions still hoped to bring back Jordan Clarkson, another accomplished scorer unexpectedly entered the market.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings have waived six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan after both sides worked collaboratively to end their partnership following unsuccessful trade discussions.

The move immediately makes DeRozan one of the top free agents available.

It also presents Knicks president Leon Rose with an unexpected opportunity.

Should New York stay the course with Clarkson or pivot toward one of the NBA’s most accomplished scorers as it chases a second straight championship?

Knicks Have Only Two Roster Spots Remaining

Rose has spent the offseason carefully reshaping the roster while remaining below owner James Dolan’s second-apron mandate.

Andre Drummond’s one-year, $3.9 million contract replaced Mitchell Robinson at a fraction of the cost, preserving financial flexibility while filling one of New York’s biggest offseason needs.

The Knicks now have two veteran-minimum roster spots remaining before reaching the NBA’s required 14-player regular-season minimum.

League expectation is that one of those openings will be used on a third-string center, with veterans Jonas Valančiūnas and Kevon Looney as well as Charlotte Hornets big man Moussa Diabaté among the players linked to New York in recent reports.

That likely leaves one final roster spot for another perimeter player.

Clarkson Offers Continuity

Only five days ago, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley reported that New York has “consistently signaled” it wants Clarkson back.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year accepted a reduced role during the Knicks’ championship season, averaging 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 72 games while providing instant offense, veteran leadership and playoff experience off the bench.

Clarkson also made history as the first NBA player of Filipino heritage to win an NBA championship.

Perhaps just as importantly, he already understands Mike Brown’s system, has established chemistry with Jalen Brunson and the second unit and has embraced life as a reserve.

For a team trying to defend a championship, continuity carries significant value.

DeRozan Brings the Higher Ceiling

DeRozan, however, represents a very different opportunity.

Despite turning 36 this summer, the six-time All-Star averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season while shooting 49.7% from the field before a hamstring injury ended his season.

Few remaining free agents possess his résumé.

Even more appealing to contenders is his mindset.

Reflecting on Sacramento’s disappointing season, DeRozan recently admitted the constant adversity took its toll.

“It was like thing after thing after thing,” DeRozan said. “Trying to make adjustments in the midst of losing games, frustration, you know, so many emotions.”

He added that his priorities have become increasingly clear.

“The most important part is still being able to play basketball, to play the game that you love. Winning and the love of the game is the only thing that matters for me.”

Looking ahead to free agency, DeRozan made it clear he is ready for whatever comes next.

“At the end of the day, still being able to have this opportunity, you can never take that for granted,” he said. “Whatever comes next, I’m gonna be ready for whatever it is.”

For a veteran still searching for his first NBA championship, few teams offer a better opportunity than the defending champions.

Competition Could Be Strong

The Knicks, however, are unlikely to have a clear path.

After reporting DeRozan’s release, Charania noted that multiple contenders are expected to pursue the veteran guard in free agency.

He did not identify those teams, and it remains unclear whether New York will ultimately join the bidding.

Still, the Knicks possess several qualities that could appeal to DeRozan.

They return much of the core that captured the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973, feature one of the league’s deepest rosters and offer a legitimate opportunity to compete for a championship immediately.

Knicks Have a Championship Choice to Make

If Rose ultimately pursues DeRozan, it would almost certainly come at the expense of another veteran.

With one roster spot expected to go to a third center, the Knicks likely have room for only one experienced perimeter player.

Clarkson offers familiarity, chemistry and proven acceptance of a bench role.

DeRozan offers six All-Star appearances, elite shot creation and one of the most accomplished résumés still available on the open market.

Neither option is without merit.

But after carefully navigating the salary cap throughout the offseason, Rose suddenly has another unexpected opportunity to strengthen a championship roster.

Whether the Knicks remain committed to Clarkson or decide DeRozan’s pursuit of his first ring makes him the better fit, New York’s final roster decision has become considerably more compelling.