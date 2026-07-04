Knicks’ Jonas Valančiūnas Pursuit Takes New Turn

The New York Knicks‘ pursuit of frontcourt depth may not be over.

One day after agreeing to sign Andre Drummond to replace Mitchell Robinson, the defending NBA champions received another intriguing development involving veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Denver Nuggets continue making Valančiūnas available in trade discussions, with multiple teams expressing interest in the veteran big man as his future remains unresolved.

The report keeps alive the possibility that Valančiūnas could still become available to a Knicks team that has not completely closed the door on adding another experienced center.

Nuggets Continue Exploring Jonas Valančiūnas Trade

Stein and Fischer reported that Denver has been actively shopping Valančiūnas since the end of the season.

The Nuggets also discussed the veteran center before last month’s NBA Draft while exploring deals involving the No. 26 overall pick, which was eventually traded to the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 35 selection and two future second-round picks.

Although no deal materialized, Valančiūnas remains available.

Stein and Fischer added that leaguewide interest in the 34-year-old has continued to grow as contenders search for experienced size, clouding earlier expectations that he would leave the NBA for Europe.

Knicks Haven’t Closed Door on Another Center

The Knicks addressed their biggest offseason need Friday by signing two-time All-Star Andre Drummond to replace Robinson, who departed in free agency for the Boston Celtics.

Even so, New York has continued monitoring the veteran-center market.

Before Drummond agreed to join the Knicks, The Athletic’s James Edwards III identified Valančiūnas as a player New York would consider if Denver moved on from him.

Following the Drummond signing, SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Knicks’ interest had not disappeared.

Instead, Valančiūnas remains on New York’s radar as a potential third center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond.

The latest report from Stein and Fischer provides another indication that Denver continues exploring avenues to move the veteran.

Contract Deadline Looms

Valančiūnas’ contract creates flexibility for Denver.

The veteran center is owed $10 million next season, but that figure can be reduced to $2 million if the Nuggets waive him before July 8, according to Stein and Fischer.

That gives Denver multiple options.

The Nuggets can complete a trade, retain him as Nikola Jokić’s backup or move on before the guarantee date arrives.

The uncertainty has only increased interest from rival teams looking to bolster their frontcourts.

Knicks Continue Balancing Depth and Financial Flexibility

President Leon Rose has spent the offseason carefully reshaping the roster while remaining below owner James Dolan’s second-apron mandate.

Drummond’s one-year, $3.9 million contract filled Robinson’s role at a fraction of the cost, preserving flexibility for additional veteran signings.

The Knicks currently have two veteran-minimum roster spots remaining before reaching the NBA’s 14-player minimum roster requirement.

League reports have also linked New York to Jordan Clarkson, Kevon Looney and Valančiūnas as the front office evaluates how to complete the back end of the championship roster.

Whether Valančiūnas ultimately reaches free agency or is traded elsewhere remains uncertain.

But with Denver continuing to explore options and the veteran’s future still unresolved, one of the Knicks’ most intriguing offseason possibilities remains alive.