Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson Gets Encouraging Update Amid DeMar DeRozan Buzz

For a brief moment, DeMar DeRozan’s surprise availability appeared to give the New York Knicks an unexpected offseason decision.

The latest intel suggests they may not have one after all.

New York Post’s Stefan Bondy offered another indication that the defending champions’ preferred path remains unchanged.

“Don’t know about DeRozan but I’m optimistic about Jordan Clarkson re-signing,” Bondy wrote on X.

The comment reinforces what has steadily emerged as one of the Knicks’ clearest offseason priorities: preserving championship continuity rather than chasing the biggest remaining name on the market.

Knicks’ Financial Picture Limits Options

The Knicks are roughly $6 million below the second apron with 12 players on guaranteed contracts, leaving little room for anything beyond two veteran-minimum additions.

Owner James Dolan has mandated that New York stay below the second apron, meaning the Knicks are expected to add two minimum-salary players to reach the league-required 14-man roster for opening night.

One of those spots is widely expected to go to another big man following the departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti. That likely leaves only one realistic opening for a perimeter veteran, which is why Clarkson’s possible return carries more logic than a late pivot toward DeRozan.

Why DeRozan Never Made Much Sense

On talent alone, DeRozan would be difficult for any contender to ignore.

The six-time All-Star averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season before the Sacramento Kings waived him following unsuccessful trade discussions.

But NBA insider Jake Fischer argued the question was never whether DeRozan could still score.

It was whether he fit.

“The question with DeMar that a lot of teams are going to end up asking is … he operates a lot in the mid-range area that Jalen Brunson operates in,” Fischer said during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday.

That overlap matters for a Knicks offense built around Brunson’s ability to dictate tempo with the ball in his hands.

Clarkson offers a different profile.

After joining New York last season, the former Sixth Man of the Year embraced a lower-usage reserve role without disrupting the offensive hierarchy.

Clarkson’s Influence Went Beyond Scoring

The case for Clarkson extends beyond statistics.

Rookie forward Mohamed Diawara recently revealed that Clarkson became one of the emotional leaders inside New York’s locker room during its championship run after the Knicks trailed the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the first round.

“Especially Jordan Clarkson,” Diawara recently said when discussing the team’s veteran voices.

He recalled one speech from Clarkson during the playoffs that “really touched everyone,” offering rare insight into why the organization has remained eager to retain the 34-year-old.

DeRozan may ultimately find another contender willing to build a second unit around his shot creation.

Everything coming out of New York, however, points in a different direction.

The Knicks do not appear to be searching for a bigger name.

They appear to be trying to bring back a player who already helped them win it all.