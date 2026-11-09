Knicks Get Encouraging Josh Hart Injury Update Ahead of Bucks Showdown

The New York Knicks have won three consecutive games, and they could soon get back one of the players who helped define their championship run.

Josh Hart was back on the practice court Monday after missing the Knicks’ previous two games because of right ankle soreness.

New York Post reporter Jared Schwartz shared video of Hart taking part in shooting drills at the team’s training facility, an encouraging development ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

Hart has not played since New York’s Nov. 2 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

His return to practice suggests progress, although the Knicks have not officially cleared him to play against Milwaukee.

Knicks Receive Encouraging Josh Hart Injury Update

Hart missed Wednesday’s 135-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls before sitting out Saturday’s 109-97 road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The veteran guard has been dealing with soreness in his right ankle, an issue that also bothered him during the preseason.

Hart participated in practice Friday but was still ruled out against Cleveland, suggesting the Knicks wanted to give him additional recovery time.

Monday’s workout provided another encouraging sign.

In the video shared by Schwartz, Hart can be seen working on his shooting alongside members of the Knicks’ staff.

However, participating in on-court drills does not necessarily mean he is ready for unrestricted game action.

New York’s official injury designation for Tuesday’s game had not been submitted as of the NBA’s 1:15 p.m. ET injury report Monday.

Hart’s status remains worth monitoring as the Knicks prepare to host the Bucks.

NYK Have Won Three Straight Without Josh Hart

The Knicks have managed to maintain their momentum despite Hart’s absence.

New York followed its victory over Brooklyn with convincing wins against Chicago and Cleveland, improving to 5-4.

Jalen Brunson scored 33 points against the Cavaliers, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Knicks controlled the game despite playing without one of their most versatile starters.

Landry Shamet moved into the starting lineup during Hart’s absence, providing additional perimeter shooting.

However, Hart brings a different dimension to New York’s rotation.

The 31-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists through seven appearances this season.

His ability to rebound from the guard position, push the ball in transition and create extra possessions has made him a valuable part of coach Mike Brown’s rotation.

Hart’s contributions frequently extend beyond conventional box-score production.

Josh Hart Could Give Knicks Boost Against Bucks

Tuesday’s matchup against Milwaukee presents another challenge for a Knicks team attempting to climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Hart’s potential return would give Brown greater flexibility with his rotations.

He can defend multiple positions, handle the ball and provide support alongside Brunson, Towns and OG Anunoby.

His return could also allow Shamet to resume a reserve role, strengthening New York’s bench.

Still, the Knicks have little reason to rush Hart back after winning both games he missed.

His participation in Monday’s practice represents progress, not a guarantee that he will play Tuesday.

For now, New York can take encouragement from seeing Hart back on the court as its winning streak continues.