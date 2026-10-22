Knicks’ Josh Hart Sends Playful Warning to Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Ahead of Reunion

Josh Hart knows exactly what to expect when he sees Mitchell Robinson again. The only difference is that his longtime New York Knicks teammate will be wearing Boston Celtics green.

For Hart, that changes the uniform, not the relationship — or their familiar battles beneath the basket.

The Knicks visit Boston on Friday, Oct. 23, for their first meeting with Robinson since the veteran center departed in free agency following New York’s championship season.

And Hart already has a little trash talk prepared.

“Same thing. We’re still gonna be fighting for rebounds, so it should be the same thing,” Hart told reporters when asked about facing Robinson for the first time.

“I mean, obviously, that’s my brother. Looking forward to seeing him.”

Then came the part that sounded unmistakably like Hart.

“They cross match a lot, so I’m sure he’ll be guarding me. So I can’t wait to shoot against him and when I make a couple, I’m gonna let him know.”

Josh Hart Knows What Knicks Will Miss Against Mitchell Robinson

Robinson spent eight seasons with the Knicks before signing a three-year, $47.4 million contract with Boston in July.

His departure came weeks after helping New York capture its first NBA championship since 1973, ending one of the longest title droughts in professional basketball.

Robinson was never the centerpiece of the Knicks’ offense, but his influence extended far beyond his scoring.

He averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 60 regular-season appearances last season, giving New York an imposing presence around the rim and a reliable source of second-chance opportunities.

Hart understands that better than most.

The two shared a willingness to chase loose balls, absorb contact and fight for possessions that rarely find their way into highlight reels.

“I’m excited to see him,” Hart said. “Obviously, you gotta keep him off the glass. He’s an amazing rebounder, amazing defender. So, just gotta, you know, chip away.”

Andre Drummond Makes Strong First Impression as Mitchell Robinson’s Replacement

While Robinson begins a new chapter in Boston, the Knicks have already received an encouraging performance from his replacement, Andre Drummond.

The veteran center recorded 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 24 minutes during New York’s 106-100 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Drummond made his presence felt almost immediately after Karl-Anthony Towns picked up two early fouls, forcing Knicks coach Mike Brown to turn to his backup center sooner than anticipated.

By halftime, Drummond already had 10 points and 12 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

His debut provided a reminder that New York still has a formidable rebounder to complement Towns, even after losing Robinson.

The question is whether Drummond can consistently supply the same defensive presence and second-chance opportunities that made Robinson so valuable during the Knicks’ championship run.

Mitchell Robinson Faces Familiar Challenge in Celtics Uniform

Robinson’s Boston debut did not go as planned.

He finished with four points, three rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes as the Celtics fell to the Detroit Pistons, 121-113, on Tuesday.

Now comes a reunion carrying considerably more familiarity than most early-season matchups.

Robinson knows how Hart attacks the glass. Hart knows where Robinson prefers to position himself defensively.

And while the Knicks have found a capable replacement in Drummond, that doesn’t make facing Robinson any less challenging.

There will be hugs and laughter before the game, perhaps a few more jokes afterward.

But once the ball goes up, Hart expects the same battles they once fought together.

Only this time, one of them will have to lose.