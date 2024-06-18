Knicks’ Julius Randle Reacts to Celtics’ Championship Win

After being sidelined for the New York Knicks‘ postseason run, Julius Randle was present for the Boston Celtics‘ Game 5, championship-clinching win over the Dallas Mavericks.

He was invited to join the ABC broadcast as a guest analyst. Following the Celtics’ 18th-ever NBA Finals win, Stephen A. Smith said he expects more titles from the group.

Randle responded, downplaying Smith’s comment, but giving Boston credit where it’s due.

“Yeah, well Stephen A., I’m not gonna sit here and say I expect a couple more titles from them,” Randle said. “I’m still playing. Credit to them, from the very beginning of the season they were picked to be favorites. They came in and they got the job done.”

But already looking ahead, Randle is eyeing a matchup with the Celtics next season.

“Mike, like you said, the league is way more balanced and everybody has a shot,” Randle continued. “And they came in from the very beginning of the season on a mission and got the job done. You gotta give them credit. Next year, hopefully we can stop them.”

Randle missed the final 36 games of the regular season and all of the playoffs with a shoulder injury. New York fans are hoping he’s the difference in an NBA Finals bid of their own.

In 46 appearances this season, Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

Randle’s Knicks Outlook is Complex

Randle’s season-ending injury only further highlighted Jalen Brunson’s superstardom. But with that, comes pressure on the Knicks’ front office to put a competitive roster around him.

If a star becomes available that seems a better fit with Brunson, he’d be a prime trade candidate with a $30.3 million salary next season.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that New York has little desire to trade the All-Star forward.

“The Knicks are not trying to trade Randle,” Katz wrote on May 24. “But they recognize that their quest for a star could require having to do so. If a suitable target does not pop up this summer, then they could turn their eyes to the 2025 trade deadline, hoping to land one then.”

Names that have been mentioned since New York’s postseason finish include Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Paul George.

New York’s Other Means to Upgrade the Roster

Going into an offseason that almost demands change, the Knicks have plenty of avenues to upgrade the roster ahead of next season.

New York’s greatest tool, if they’re electing to run it back with the current roster, is the mid-level exception.

It’s to be determined whether it will be the non-taxpayer or taxpayer exception. That much will be determined early in free agency.

That’s the Knicks’ greatest financial tool. In terms of a trade, New York is armed with a bevy of first-round picks, including two in the upcoming draft.

Then there’s Bojan Bogdanovic, who has a non-guaranteed salary for the 2024-2025 season at $19 million.

On an episode of the “HoopsHype Podcast” with SNY’s Ian Begley and The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Michael Scotto reported the likelihood that his salary is guaranteed.

“The expectation as of now is the Knicks will guarantee Bojan Bogdanovic’s salary for the upcoming season,” Scotto said. “And he’ll become a trade candidate in the final year of his contract as a result.”

Whether it’s trading some combination of Bogdanvoic or Randle for a new co-star for Brunson, or using their draft picks and the mid-level exception, expect New York’s roster to look different to start next season.