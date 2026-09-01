Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Sparks Concern With His Different Look

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a championship season with the New York Knicks, but his latest offseason appearance has suddenly become a talking point.

A video of Towns on vacation with his wife, Jordyn Woods, has caught attention because the Knicks star appears noticeably slimmer than he did during the 2026 NBA Finals.

The video was shared by the New York Basketball Twitter page with the caption “KAT & Jordyn honeymoon in Africa.” Towns can be seen enjoying the trip with Woods, but it was his appearance that quickly caught the attention of basketball fans.

Compared with how he looked during the Knicks’ championship run, Towns appeared significantly leaner in the clip.

One fan asked, “Is it just me or KAT lookin slimmer than last season??”

Another fan commented, “is it me or Kat slimmed down?”

One fan noted, “KAT looks wild skinny. w** is going on.”

Another simply said, “Kat looking mad slim”

The biggest question perhaps came from another fan, who asked, “Did he lose 30+pounds”

Why Could Karl-Anthony Towns Be Slimming Down?

There could be a perfectly reasonable basketball explanation for Towns looking leaner this summer. Dropping excess weight can potentially help a big man become more mobile, allowing him to run the floor faster, move more easily defensively and potentially elevate quicker around the basket.

However, there is another side to the equation. Towns still has to play center, where strength and physicality remain important. A heavier, stronger frame can help when battling for rebounds, holding position against opposing bigs and absorbing contact.

Victor Wembanyama is an interesting example. The Spurs star is listed at 7-foot-4 and 235 pounds, yet despite his incredibly lean frame, he averaged 11.5 rebounds per game during the 2025-26 season. His success shows that being slim is not automatically a problem, but it also highlights how unusual it is for such large players to balance mobility with physicality.

There is another reason Towns’ physical condition could matter even more for New York this season. The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson in free agency after he averaged 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.6 regular-season minutes. New York replaced him by signing veteran center Andre Drummond.

That still leaves significant responsibility on Towns, who averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.0 minutes last season. If he has genuinely dropped considerable weight, the Knicks will need to determine whether the added mobility outweighs any loss of strength.

For now, there is no evidence that Towns’ slimmer appearance signals a health problem. It may simply be an offseason conditioning decision.

The real answer will come once the Knicks return to the court and we see whether the leaner Towns can bring another level of speed and athleticism without sacrificing the physical presence New York needs from its starting center.