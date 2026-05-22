Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Drops Powerful Quote After Game 2 Win

The New York Knicks are two wins into the Eastern Conference finals, and nothing about the way they carry themselves suggests they think that means anything yet. Thursday’s 109-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers was controlled and purposeful.

Josh Hart led all Knicks scorers with 26 points, Jalen Brunson controlled the game without needing to force it, and Karl-Anthony Towns delivered the kind of two-way performance that kept Cleveland searching for answers.

New York left Madison Square Garden with a commanding series lead. After the game, Towns was asked what it feels like to be in this position.

Towns Delivers His Message

Towns finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds across 36 minutes. He hit timely shots, battled Cleveland’s frontcourt, and helped the Knicks keep control. It was the kind of performance from the Knicks that could have invited a bigger-picture answer afterward.

Towns went the other way.

“We don’t feel any closer than we did last game or any game,” Towns said. “In our minds, it’s back to 0-0. We got to win the next game, it’s the most important game of the year.”

Cleveland erased a 0-2 deficit against the Detroit Pistons earlier in these playoffs. Towns knows what can happen when a team stops treating every game like the only one that matters.

The Knicks are not making that mistake.

What Made Thursday Work

Jalen Brunson did not score the way he did in Game 1. He finished with 19 points and 14 assists, running the operation with the composure that has defined New York’s entire postseason. The assist total was the real measure of his night.

With Brunson controlling the pace, others found room to operate.

Hart delivered an explosive performance, finishing with 26 points on a night that swung decisively in New York’s favor. Mikal Bridges added 19 points, continuing a postseason stretch where he has answered every question that was asked of him coming in.

Knicks Ready for Game 3

Cleveland still has enough to make the series uncomfortable.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26 points, James Harden added 18, and Game 3 shifts to Ohio with the Knicks trying to protect a lead that can shrink quickly if the next 48 minutes get loose.

That is why Towns’ answer mattered. He was not rejecting confidence. He was rejecting comfort.

The Knicks have won the first two games of the series. They have extended their playoff winning streak to nine games. They have played with the balance, toughness, and clarity of a team that understands exactly what this moment requires.

But Towns made clear that none of it changes the next assignment.

Final Word for the Knicks

The Knicks have earned the right to feel good about where they stand. Towns made clear they are not interested in that conversation.

Two wins matter. So does the next one.

Cleveland gets to host Saturday with everything on the line. The building will be loud, the urgency will be real, and the Cavaliers will treat Game 3 like a season-saving opportunity.

Towns already gave the Knicks their answer.

Back to 0-0. Locked in.