Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns Predicted to Reach Surprising Deal

Karl-Anthony Towns helped deliver the New York Knicks’ first championship in 53 years. Securing his place in their future could require a substantial financial sacrifice.

SNY’s Ian Begley predicted that Towns and the Knicks will agree to an extension below the four-year, $272 million maximum for which the All-Star center is eligible.

Begley was responding to an analysis by The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, who examined the advantages and risks of extending Towns. Edwards concluded that a maximum offer appeared unlikely, citing Towns’ age, the history of aging big men and the difficulty of keeping New York’s expensive core together under the NBA’s second-apron restrictions.

Begley agreed with Edwards’ assessment but went a step further, predicting that the negotiations would produce a compromise.

“If I had to take a guess, the two sides will reach an agreement,” Begley wrote. “Towns clearly loves New York.”

Towns is scheduled to earn $57.1 million this season and holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28. Begley suggested an extension beginning around $45 million, using Rudy Gobert’s contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a baseline.

Rudy Gobert Deal Offers Possible Blueprint

Gobert declined a $46.6 million player option in 2024 and signed a three-year, $110 million extension with Minnesota. He accepted a lower starting salary in exchange for additional guaranteed years, providing the Timberwolves with greater financial flexibility.

A similar agreement would involve a larger concession from Towns, who could command considerably more as a 2027 free agent. The tradeoff would be long-term security and the opportunity to remain with the franchise he helped return to basketball’s summit.

Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and three assists last season while earning his sixth All-Star selection. During the playoffs, he accepted a reduced scoring role and averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 19 games.

But his floor spacing and playmaking helped unlock the Knicks’ offense around Jalen Brunson. His willingness to adjust also became central to a championship run that permanently changed his standing in New York.

“Towns is a forever Knick,” Begley wrote.

Leon Rose Relationship Looms Over Knicks-Towns Negotiations

The talks also come with an unusual level of familiarity. Knicks president Leon Rose represented Towns during his career as an agent at Creative Artists Agency.

That longstanding relationship does not ensure that Towns will accept a team-friendly deal. It does mean New York’s lead decision-maker understands his priorities and what remaining close to his New Jersey roots means to him.

The Knicks also carry considerable risk. If negotiations fail and Towns eventually leaves, they would have to find another front-line center capable of rebounding, facilitating offense and stretching defenses to the 3-point line.

Edwards raised the possibility that Towns could become the odd man out unless he accepts significantly less than the maximum. Begley sees a more harmonious ending, provided the Knicks avoid making what he described as an “insultingly low” offer.

Towns could seek every available dollar elsewhere. Or he could follow the Gobert blueprint, exchange some earning power for security and preserve the flexibility of a team that already made him a champion.

For both sides, the middle ground may be more valuable than the maximum.