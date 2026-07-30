Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Extension Gets Intriguing Update

New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t get the contract extension he wanted during the season.

Now, after helping deliver the Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years, there is renewed optimism that both sides could finally find common ground.

ESPN NBA insider Vincent Goodwill reported Wednesday on NBA Today that Towns entered last season hoping to secure an extension before the campaign ended. Instead, the Knicks chose to wait — a decision that left the six-time All-Star disappointed, even as he publicly maintained his commitment to the franchise.

“Go back to during the season when Karl-Anthony Towns wanted an extension from the Knicks,” Goodwill said. “The Knicks did not offer him one. He was disappointed, but he says he wants to be a Knick for life.”

Goodwill added that Towns remained focused on basketball rather than allowing contract negotiations to become a distraction.

“He said, ‘These are the things that handle themselves in the offseason as long as I handle myself on the floor,'” Goodwill said. “The Knicks won the championship. Karl-Anthony Towns was a hub. He’s expecting some resolution to that soon.”

The update suggests negotiations could accelerate before training camp as New York attempts to keep together the core that captured both the NBA Cup and the franchise’s first title since 1973.

Knicks Face Delicate Karl-Anthony Towns Decision

Towns is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth up to approximately $272 million.

Whether New York is willing to offer the full maximum remains one of the organization’s biggest offseason questions.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III wrote earlier this month that he would be surprised if the Knicks ultimately offered Towns the maximum, pointing to the financial realities of maintaining a veteran championship roster under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

“It’s hard for me to predict what Towns’ extension will be,” Edwards wrote, “but if the two sides did agree to one, I’d be a bit surprised if it were for the max.”

The reasoning is straightforward.

The Knicks already have major long-term money committed to Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges while Josh Hart is also eligible to sign another four-year extension worth as much as approximately $131 million. A full max extension for Towns and Hart would further tighten the club’s financial flexibility under the league’s increasingly restrictive apron system.

Jalen Brunson’s Deal Could Shape Negotiations

Brunson’s contract continues to loom over every major financial decision New York makes.

The All-NBA guard agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million extension in 2024 despite being eligible to earn significantly more had he waited another year. The decision gave the Knicks added payroll flexibility while reinforcing the selfless culture that president Leon Rose has repeatedly emphasized.

Whether Towns follows a similar path remains to be seen.

He enters the season coming off another productive campaign, averaging 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range across 75 regular-season games.

His impact carried into the postseason. Towns became more effective after Mike Brown decided to make the All-Star center the playmaking offensive hub after trailing the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Towns averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 55.1% overall and 45.6% from beyond the arc during New York’s 19-game championship run, serving as one of the offensive hubs that helped power the Knicks to their historic title.

Goodwill’s report suggests both sides remain aligned on the bigger picture.

Towns wants to spend the rest of his career in New York.

The next step is determining what that commitment will cost — and whether another team-friendly compromise can keep the Knicks’ championship window wide open.