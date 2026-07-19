Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Handed ‘Cheat Code’ by Anthony Edwards During Finals

The New York Knicks had a secret weapon against the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Finals. At least, that’s the story Anthony Edwards is sharing.

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York, the Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed that he would FaceTime Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of every game, offering insight into how the Spurs played.

“I was talking to him before every game because we played San Antonio,” Edwards said. “So, just, you know, giving him little tips and stuff. Which players like to go which way, you know, stuff about Wimby. So, yeah, I gave him a little cheat code, and he passed the test. So, shout-out KAT.”

Clearly, Edward’s behind-the-scenes scouting reports paid dividends. The Knicks won the 2026 NBA Championship in five games, as they took care of an inexperienced Spurs team, led by Victor Wembanyama.

Of course, Edwards will now be focused on trying to dethrone the Knicks, especially as he just watched a former teammate earn a championship ring.

New York, however, will enter the upcoming season among the favorites to make it to the NBA Finals. With Jalen Brunson and Towns leading the way, there’s every reason to believe the Knicks are capable of a repeat.

Knicks’ Brunson Earns Praise For Championship

During a July 17 episode of “First Take,” ESPN’s Stephen A Smith heaped praise onto Brunson for the role he played in New York’s championship.

“[Jalen Brunson] is the greatest overachiever we’ve seen in the modern era,” Smith said. “Nobody expected him to be this great, this productive, this kind of a finisher. And I’ll say it again, I think Jalen Brunson saved the NBA. I really, really do because when you talk about the NBA, everybody was caught up with Wemby [Victor Wembanyama].”

Brunson was near unstoppable throughout the postseason. In 19 playoff games, he averaged 28.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals. He shot the rock at a 50.9% clip from two-point range and 36.3% clip from deep, averaging 21.7 shot attempts per night.

Knicks Suffered Blow In Losing Mitchell Robinson

Despite New York’s championship win, the front office made the tough decision to avoid the second luxury tax apron. As such, Mitchell Robinson was a casualty of the new salary cap restrictions. The veteran big man signed with the Boston Celtics earlier this summer.

When speaking during the Nightcap live show at Fanatics Fest NYC, Brunson shared his thoughts on Robinson’s departure.

“I think there are pros and cons to it,” Brunson said. “Obviously, because of the second apron, we had to lose Mitch, but I would obviously love to have him back. He was a big part of what we’ve been able to do.”

The Knicks have already moved to replace their homegrown center. Andre Drummond will now plug the gap, especially on the glass, where Robinson’s impact was so often felt.

So, while the Knicks roster has predominantly remained the same, Drummond will need to prove he can fit into Mike Brown’s system. Otherwise, New York will find itself short on depth at the center position, and that could be an issue as we get deeper into the upcoming campaign.