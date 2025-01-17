Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Joins Elite Company in MVP Race

Karl-Anthony Towns has made a significant impact since joining the New York Knicks this summer. The All-Star center is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and a steal per game. He’s knocking down 55% of his field goal attempts and 44.9% of his three-point shots.

The rapidly-forming partnership between Towns and Jalen Brunson has given the Knicks an elite one-two punch. And, despite some shaky form in recent weeks, New York sits third in the Eastern Conference with 27 wins in 42 outings.

As such, Towns’ stock is quickly rising around the NBA. He’s finally being recognized for his elite-level skillset. Never has that been clearer than on Friday, Jan. 17, when Towns moved into the top five of MVP voting. He is ranked fourth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the NBA’s official website.

“Towns is dealing with wrist and thumb issues and had to sit a game; neither injury is considered serious enough to bench him for an extended period,” Shaun Powell of NBA.com wrote. “Otherwise, the consistently high-level performances by Towns keep him high on the Ladder. He went for 30 and 18 against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks before the injury and has a decent chance to be named a starter for the All-Star Game.”

Assuming Towns can stay healthy and the Knicks keep producing at their current level, Towns could break into the top-3 of MVP voting. Nevertheless, he’s unlikely to win the award due to the play of Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic, but the fact he’s so high in the voting pool is proof of the positive impact he’s making.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Has ‘Best Value Contract’

In July 2024, Brunson made the shock decision to sign a team-friendly deal worth $156 million over four years. His decision was widely questioned, as he could have earned more if he had held off negotiations until the end of that season. However, Brunson’s decision enabled the Knicks to build the contending-level roster they boast today.

In a recent article for ESPN, Tim Bontemps was tasked with attempting to build a roster based on the best-value contracts in the NBA. Brunson was selected as his starting point guard.

“Brunson has turned himself into a 25-point-per-game scorer and a 40% 3-point shooter (with volume) while also solidifying his already sterling reputation as one of the best leaders and locker room presences in the league,” Bontemps wrote. “He has been the central figure in New York’s rise to potential championship contention, in no small part due to the $113 million less he took on his latest extension, allowing New York to further build out its roster.”

Not only is Brunson’s contract team-friendly, but he’s outperforming it at every turn. This season, he’s averaging 26 points, 7.5 assists and 3 rebounds over 41 games.

Mitchell Robinson Could Be Knicks’ Trade Candidate

While Towns has been crushing his first season with the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson has been watching from the sidelines. The oft-injured center has consistently missed stretches due to a string of injuries. According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the Knicks front office could look elsewhere ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“Combining the money of Robinson and Achiuwa at this deadline, which would be about $20 million in salary, is more than enough for New York to bring back a big who could help bolster the current group,” Edwards wrote. “I keep going back to the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart as a perfect fit for this roster.”

Stewart would undoubtedly improve the Knick’s rotation. However, the powerful big man is a key part of the Detroit Pistons rotation. J.B. Bickerstaff is getting the best out of his young roster in Motor City. It’s unlikely the Pistons’ front office would roll the dice on acquiring Mitchell. As such, Knicks fans must remain hopeful the rim-runner can stay healthy once he returns to the rotation.

Regardless of whether Mitchell stays or goes, the Towns will ensure the fanbase has a reason for optimism. Not only is the franchise well-positioned to contend, but now they have two MVP-type contenders on the roster. New York has waited long enough for a team to be proud of.