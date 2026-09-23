Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Draws Attention With Four-Word Message to Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns has given Knicks fans another glimpse into his personal life.

The New York big man recently marked Jordyn Woods’ birthday with a short tweet.

Knicks’ Star Four-Word Message

Towns posted on Twitter: “Happy Birthday Mrs. Towns ❤️🌹 @jordynwoods.”

The message comes just weeks after Towns and Woods got married. Their relationship has grown from a long friendship into one of the NBA’s most public celebrity relationships.

They began dating in May 2020 after first knowing each other through friends. Woods announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2025. The couple then exchanged vows in Malibu on August 15, 2026.

What Towns’ Leaner Frame Could Mean for the Knicks

The bigger question for New York is what Towns’ changing physique means for his next season.

Mitchell Robinson is gone after signing with the Boston Celtics, leaving the Knicks with less proven depth behind Towns. Andre Drummond is on the roster, while New York is also evaluating additional center options.

That makes Towns’ availability even more important. He averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds across 75 regular-season games last season.

Recent photos and online reports have also focused on Towns appearing noticeably leaner. Men’s Fitness highlighted the physical change and noted that a lighter frame could help a big man move more freely.

That could benefit Towns in transition. It could also help him move around the perimeter and defend in space.

There is another side to the discussion. Towns has historically provided value through his size and physical presence. Losing too much strength could make it harder to handle heavy contact around the rim.

The key will be balance. Towns needs enough strength for the physical battles while keeping the mobility that makes his offensive game difficult to defend.

With Robinson no longer behind him, staying healthy and available could become one of the Knicks’ biggest factors next season.

Another major storyline surrounding Towns is his contract future with the Knicks. He is eligible for a four-year, $272 million extension, but a max deal appears less certain.

Former NBA player Charlie Villanueva recently argued that Towns should take a pay cut, similar to Jalen Brunson, to help New York keep its championship core together.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III also reported that he expects the Knicks to offer Towns an extension but does not expect the team to offer the maximum. That could put Towns in a position where he must weigh a larger payday against remaining with a Knicks team built to contend.