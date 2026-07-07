Knicks Miss Out on 3-Time NBA Champion After Andre Drummond Win

The New York Knicks won one battle in free agency.

They couldn’t win both.

After beating the Los Angeles Lakers to veteran center Andre Drummond earlier this offseason, the defending NBA champions missed out on another experienced big man Tuesday when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Kevon Looney agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with Los Angeles.

Looney had also drawn interest from New York, but instead will head to Hollywood, leaving the Knicks to continue evaluating their frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond.

Lakers Offered What Knicks Couldn’t

Looney’s decision wasn’t simply about choosing between two contenders.

It was also about opportunity.

The Lakers could offer something the Knicks realistically could not: a clearly defined role as the backup center.

Walker Kessler is expected to open the season as Los Angeles’ starting center after arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, positioning Looney as the favorite to anchor the second unit under coach JJ Redick.

The situation in New York was considerably more crowded.

The Knicks had already strengthened their frontcourt by signing Drummond, who is widely expected to serve as Towns’ primary backup after New York beat the Lakers to his signature.

Had Looney signed with the Knicks, he likely would have entered training camp competing with Drummond for reserve minutes rather than stepping directly into a defined role.

For a 30-year-old veteran still looking to play meaningful minutes, the Lakers offered the clearer path.

Championship Experience Heads to Los Angeles

Looney brings one of the NBA’s strongest championship résumés among veteran role players.

The veteran spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, winning three NBA championships while earning a reputation as one of the league’s premier screen setters, offensive rebounders and high-IQ defenders.

Last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Looney appeared in 21 games, including eight starts, averaging 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.7 minutes.

Although his offensive role diminished, contenders continued valuing the intangibles that helped make him a key contributor throughout Golden State’s dynasty.

Those same qualities had made him an appealing target for New York.

Knicks Still Have Strong Frontcourt Depth

Missing out on Looney doesn’t diminish what the Knicks accomplished by landing Drummond.

The former All-Star gives coach Mike Brown another physical interior presence behind Towns as New York looks to defend the NBA championship.

Still, Looney would have provided additional insurance against injuries and another battle-tested postseason contributor capable of matching up with bigger frontcourts.

Instead, that experience heads to Los Angeles.

Leon Rose May Not Be Finished

The Knicks have spent the offseason balancing championship continuity with targeted roster upgrades.

Drummond represented a significant victory over the Lakers in free agency.

Looney, however, swung the other direction.

His decision leaves New York with one fewer proven veteran center available while giving the Lakers one of the league’s most dependable backup big men behind Walker Kessler.

For Knicks president Leon Rose, the search for additional frontcourt depth isn’t necessarily over.

But after watching Looney choose a clearer path to playing time in Los Angeles, the Knicks will have to explore other options as they continue preparing for their title defense.