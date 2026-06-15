Knicks Proposed to Land 10-Time All-Star to Form Major Jalen Brunson Duo

The New York Knicks are still celebrating the success of their first NBA championship in 53 years, and it will probably take until the start of the new season for it to finally digest.

One thing that will be on the back of their minds is that championship windows are fleeting in this era. No team has repeated as NBA champions since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors, and eight different champions in the last eight years make it a tough challenge to defend a title.

The Knicks will not be content to rest on their laurels. According to Sports Illustrated’s Amir Motameni, New York could pursue a blockbuster move by breaking up parts of their title-winning core to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis has been tied to the New York Knicks before and had them as a top trade destination,” Motameni wrote. “The Knicks were in the mix at the trade deadline, and they could make a bold decision that few champions would.”

The Bucks held out on any deal for their 31-year-old superstar in hopes of attracting better bids this offseason. While not positioned as strong suitors, the Knicks may enter the market for the two-time MVP.

How the Knicks Can Land Bucks Star

Acquiring Antetokounmpo will be a tall task for any franchise, even one with a big market like the Knicks. The franchise doesn’t have an abundance of assets to give the Bucks, which may most likely involve a third team to facilitate a trade.

A proposed three-team trade outlined by Motameni sees New York get Antetokounmpo as the Bucks get the haul of assets they demand from a third team, the Portland Trail Blazers

In the trade, the Knicks receive Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks then receive Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan, and Toumani Camara from the Blazers. They also get a 2026 first-round pick (via Knicks), a 2028 first-round pick (via Portland, originally Milwaukee’s), and a 2030 first-round pick (via Portland, originally Milwaukee’s).

The Blazers will then receive Karl-Anthony Towns from the Knicks.

This looks like a big haul from the Portland side of things, but they already hold Milwaukee’s future first-round picks from the Damian Lillard trade. They would give up some depth, but they will gain an All-Star big man in Towns.

Milwaukee gets the assets they demand, and New York settles with Antetokounmpo. Although the Knicks will be giving away a key contributor to their championship run in Towns.

“If the Knicks only have to give up Karl-Anthony Towns for Giannis, then that is a steal in my opinion,” Motameni added. “Towns is a great player in his own right, but he is no Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Moving Towns is logical if the return is a championship-calibre superstar. He will earn around $58 million next season, and that hefty contract may hinder flexibility if they don’t make another solid postseason run next year.

The good news for the Knicks is that they will still have Jalen Brunson, who they can pair with Antetokounmpo.

What Antetokounmpo Would Bring Next to Jalen Brunson

The Knicks would hope that a first title in over five decades isn’t a one-off, something at least not in the Brunson era. Adding Antetokounmpo would make them heavy favorites to win the chip next year.

“Giannis remains one of the top players in basketball when healthy,” Motameni wrote. “Jaylen Brunson has immortalized his career, and pairing him with Giannis could create arguably the best star duo in the Eastern Conference. Championship teams rarely get the chance to add a two-time MVP in his prime.”

Antetokounmpo will be a frontcourt upgrade to Towns, seeing how his two-way game is better than that of the Knicks’ center. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season—despite an injury-hindered season.

The coming weeks or months will hint at where Antetokounmpo will be heading. But one clear thing is that the Greek superstar would prioritise moving to a legitimate contender to push for a championship.





