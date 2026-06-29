Knicks Make Landry Shamet Decision Before Free Agency

The New York Knicks entered the offseason with a clear objective: keep as much of their championship roster together as possible without sacrificing the financial flexibility needed to defend the title.

On Monday, they accomplished another major piece of that plan.

Free agent guard Landry Shamet intends to sign a four-year, $24 million contract to remain with the defending NBA champions, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported.

According to Charania, Shamet’s agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, reached the agreement with Knicks executives before free agency officially opened.

Charania added that Shamet had developed a growing market entering July 1, with multiple teams preparing offers after his breakout season. Among the clubs previously linked to the veteran sharpshooter was the Miami Heat, which identified him as a potential perimeter addition after reshaping its roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Instead of testing the market, Shamet committed to returning to New York.

For the Knicks, it marks another significant victory in an offseason centered on preserving a championship core.

Knicks Win Crucial Free Agency Battle

Just days ago, Shamet’s future appeared far from certain.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the veteran guard was expected to attract strong interest after rebuilding his value throughout the regular season and emerging as one of the NBA’s most efficient playoff shooters.

The Knicks never questioned his importance.

The concern centered on whether they could afford to keep him while honoring owner James Dolan’s directive to remain below the NBA’s restrictive second apron.

President Leon Rose answered that question before free agency even began.

Rather than risk losing one of Mike Brown’s most trusted reserves, New York secured Shamet on a long-term contract before rival teams had the opportunity to make their pitch.

Shamet Deal Preserves Knicks’ Financial Flexibility

The agreement may be just as important financially as it is on the court.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reported that Shamet’s contract allows the Knicks to remain below the NBA’s punitive second apron even after completing the remainder of the roster.

“The contract will allow New York to remain below the second apron after the roster is filled out,” Marks wrote on X.

Marks added that the Knicks now have 11 players under contract.

The Shamet signing also comes just days after New York re-signed reserve guard Jose Alvarado, another key contributor to the franchise’s championship run.

Together, those moves demonstrate the balancing act Rose has managed this offseason—retaining championship pieces without compromising the financial flexibility ownership prioritized after winning the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

Mike Brown Keeps One of His Most Trusted Veterans

Shamet rewarded New York’s confidence throughout the championship season.

He averaged 9.3 points while shooting 39.2% from three-point range during the regular season before elevating his game in the playoffs.

Across 19 postseason appearances, Shamet shot an outstanding 47.5% from beyond the arc while providing dependable perimeter defense, floor spacing and lineup versatility alongside Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

His willingness to embrace a complementary role made him one of Brown’s most reliable rotation players during the title run.

Rather than searching for another specialist in free agency, the Knicks chose continuity.

Mitchell Robinson Now Becomes Knicks’ Biggest Decision

With Alvarado and Shamet now secured, New York’s attention turns to perhaps the organization’s most difficult offseason decision.

Veteran center Mitchell Robinson is expected to draw offers worth the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception—or potentially more—from contenders searching for a starting-caliber rim protector with the Los Angeles Lakers in front of the line.

That market could test the Knicks’ commitment to staying below the second apron.

Rose has already retained two important championship contributors while preserving financial flexibility.

Whether he can keep Robinson without compromising that strategy now becomes the defining question of New York’s offseason.

For a team intent on becoming the NBA’s next repeat champion, keeping the core together has never been the goal.

Keeping enough of it together while navigating the league’s increasingly restrictive salary-cap rules is the real challenge—and the Knicks have taken another significant step toward accomplishing it.