Knicks’ Landry Shamet and LeBron James Spark Heated On-Court Drama

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers brought plenty of intensity to their season opener at Madison Square Garden.

A brief confrontation involving Landry Shamet, LeBron James and Joel Embiid added another layer to the rivalry.

The moment sparked a reaction from the crowd, but the exchange appeared more like a heated basketball moment than a major altercation.

Landry Shamet and LeBron James Get Into It

The incident unfolded during the first quarter.

“Shamet and LeBron were shoving each other coming up the floor before Embiid with the foul that had Shamet going at him,” Steve Popper reported.

The exchange began as Shamet and James made contact while moving up the floor. The tension continued when Embiid committed a foul that drew Shamet’s attention.

The Knicks guard appeared frustrated, leading to a brief confrontation with the Philadelphia center.

It was not a prolonged fight, but it added some early emotion to an already highly anticipated matchup.

Both teams are looking to make a statement at the start of the season, and the opening minutes showed how quickly the physicality can rise.

Knicks Fans Target Joel Embiid With Chants at MSG

The confrontation came as the crowd added to the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden. Knicks fans began chanting “F**K EMBIID” during the first quarter, making their feelings toward the Philadelphia center clear.

Embiid has been a familiar rival for New York. The Knicks swept Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, adding another chapter to the teams’ rivalry.

The matchup also carries extra significance this year, with the 76ers arriving with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

As of this writing, the Knicks lead Philadelphia 25-23 after the first quarter. New York has struggled to find its shooting rhythm, making eight of 25 field-goal attempts. The 76ers have shot better from the field, going nine for 22, but the Knicks have made up ground through rebounding and defensive activity.

The game is still in its early stages, and the score could change quickly. Both teams have championship ambitions, making this an important early test for their new campaigns.

For Shamet, the incident adds an unexpected storyline to opening night. For the Knicks, the priority will be maintaining their composure and using the home crowd’s energy to their advantage.

The brief confrontation may have caught attention, but the result on the court will ultimately matter more.