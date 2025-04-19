Knicks Legend Calls for Tom Thibodeau to Utilize Champion Vet

The New York Knicks begin their first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, April 19. Tom Thibodeau’s team will undoubtedly be expecting a physical battle.

In an April 17 episode of his “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Kincks’ legend Carmelo Anthony called for P.J. Tucker to be in Thibodeau’s rotation. Anthony noted that Tucker would thrive against the physicality the Pistons will bring to the floor.

Tucker initially joined the Knicks on a 10-day contract. He impressed enough to earn a second 10-day before eventually getting signed to the roster. Tucker, 39, brings championship experience to the Knicks rotation, having won a chip with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Tucker Understands His Role With The Knicks

In a March 10 interview with Stefan Bondy on the New York Post, Tucker detailed what his role looks like within New York’s locker room.

The Knicks have more than enough talent to contend for a spot in the conference semifinals this season. However, the Pistons are no easy out. Perhaps allowing Tucker to lead by example, even for just a few minutes, could help set the tone the Knicks need to follow.

Knicks Predicted to Struggle vs. Pistons

According to Stan Van Gudy, who was speaking in a recent interview with the New York Post, the Knicks could find themselves mired in a seven-game series against the Pistons.

“They are really, really good at the defensive end,” Van Gundy said. “They rebound the heck out of the ball. Look, that team can match up with New York. I think that would be a tough series. I’m not a great predictor, but I think the games in that series would be hard-fought. … I’d probably take the Knicks in seven.”

Van Gundy continued.

“I don’t think there’s that much separating those two teams. Actually, as far as the Knicks at full strength, I think that Detroit would scare me more if I were a Knick fan than Milwaukee or Indiana. Even though Indiana beat ’em last year, the Knicks weren’t at full strength. Now if [Damian] Lillard is there, whole different ballgame. I’d still take the Knicks, but now I think it would be a competitive series.”

Fortunately for the Knicks, they have the chance to make a statement when facing the Pistons on Saturday. If they can do that and get early control of the series, they will control their destiny in the games to come.