Knicks Sign 7-Foot Center With Clear Path to Make Roster

The New York Knicks have spent much of the offseason looking for another big man behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

Now they are giving one of their Summer League standouts a closer look.

New York signed 7-foot center Liam Robbins to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract, the team announced Monday. Robbins was one of six players added on Exhibit 10 deals as the Knicks begin filling out their camp roster ahead of their championship defense.

The deal does not guarantee Robbins a regular-season roster spot, but it gives him a legitimate opportunity to compete for one — and perhaps address one of the few obvious holes remaining on New York’s roster.

Liam Robbins Earned Another Look From Knicks

Robbins, 27, already made an impression on the Knicks this summer.

The 7-footer played for New York’s Las Vegas Summer League team and showed enough rim protection and interior production to remain on the organization’s radar. NBA.com listed him at 7-foot-1 and 250 pounds on the Knicks’ Summer League roster.

Against Detroit, Robbins finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks, helping New York grind out an 86-75 victory.

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He followed that with another strong defensive performance against Golden State, recording 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 20 minutes. He later scored 14 points against Dallas.

Robbins also brings some NBA experience.

He appeared in 13 games for Milwaukee during the 2024-25 season, though mostly in limited minutes. He spent last season in the G League with the Rip City Remix, where he averaged 9.6 points and six rebounds in 10 appearances while shooting 40% from 3-point range on 2.5 attempts per game.

Knicks Still Need Another Center

That makes this more than a routine camp signing.

The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson to Boston in free agency after he played an important role in their championship run. Robinson averaged 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks during the regular season before signing a three-year deal with the Celtics.

New York responded by signing Drummond to a one-year deal worth roughly $3.9 million. The veteran gives coach Mike Brown an experienced backup behind Towns, but the Knicks still lack another proven center on the standard roster.

Ariel Hukporti also left for Philadelphia, further thinning the position.

Robbins now gets a chance to make that weakness his opportunity.

Robbins Has Real Path to Stick

An Exhibit 10 deal is typically non-guaranteed and allows a team to evaluate a player through training camp before deciding whether to keep him on the NBA roster, convert him to a two-way contract or direct him toward its G League affiliate.

For Robbins, the path is clearer than it is for most camp invitees. The strongest sign that he has a legitimate chance to make the roster is that he was not among the Knicks’ recent training camp signings who were subsequently waived.

The Knicks do not need another high-usage scorer. They need size, rebounding and rim protection behind Towns and Drummond.

Robbins showed all three during Summer League.

Now he gets a chance to prove that production can translate when the competition gets considerably tougher.