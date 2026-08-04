Knicks Lose Another Center Option to Eastern Conference Rival

The New York Knicks’ search for another center lost a familiar option Tuesday when Trey Jemison III agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported the agreement, sending Jemison to an Atlantic Division rival after he spent last season on a two-way deal with the Knicks and Westchester Knicks.

Jemison was part of New York’s first championship team in 53 years, although his contract made him ineligible for the playoffs. He remained around the team during its postseason run and participated in the championship celebration.

His departure leaves the Knicks with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond as their only traditional centers. Mitchell Robinson signed with the Boston Celtics in free agency, while Ariel Hukporti joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

Drummond was signed to a one-year contract to replace much of the rebounding and physicality Robinson provided. But the 32-year-old veteran should not be expected to carry the reserve-center workload by himself during an 82-game season.

Jemison Offered Rebounding and Rim Protection

Jemison, 26, appeared in only 13 games for New York last season, averaging 1.0 point and 1.4 rebounds in 6.3 minutes. He played 82 total minutes, largely serving as emergency depth behind Towns, Robinson and Hukporti.

His work in Westchester offered a better indication of his capabilities.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pound center averaged 8.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 21 regular-season G League games. He shot 58.5% from the field and collected 4.0 offensive rebounds per game.

Jemison has averaged 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds across 76 NBA games with five teams. His most productive opportunity came with Memphis in 2023-24, when he averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 23 appearances, including 14 starts.

He is not a floor-spacing center or a polished post scorer. His value comes from screening, rebounding, protecting the rim and finishing around the basket. At 270 pounds, Jemison can absorb contact against larger centers and provide the interior resistance Towns is not always suited to deliver.

Those traits made him a sensible candidate to return. Toronto instead offered Jemison a clearer path through its final available two-way slot.

Knicks Still Have Four Roster Openings

New York is now the NBA’s only team with just 13 players signed to standard contracts. Teams may carry 15 standard contracts during the regular season and must eventually meet the league minimum of 14.

The Knicks also have all three two-way positions available, giving president Leon Rose several ways to address the lack of frontcourt depth without making a significant financial commitment.

New York previously signed restricted free agent Moussa Cisse to a two-way offer sheet, but the Dallas Mavericks retained the young center by matching it. Jemison has now come off the board as well.

The Knicks can use one of their two-way openings on another developmental big man, add a veteran on a minimum contract or invite multiple centers to training camp and let the competition determine who stays.

Towns will receive the majority of the minutes, and Drummond remains one of the league’s most productive rebounders. The concern is what happens when either is injured, resting or in foul trouble.

Jemison would not have solved every issue. His lack of shooting could have compressed the floor, particularly beside non-shooting forwards.

Still, reliable centers are disappearing from the market. The Knicks have four total roster openings and an unmistakable need.

Toronto’s move gives Jemison a new opportunity—and makes New York’s unfinished business more urgent.