Knicks Star’s Stunning 2-Word Reaction to Luka Doncic Trade

The sporting world is coming to grips with the stunning Luka Doncic trade that rocked the foundation of the NBA on the final day of January 2025.

Many analysts, current and former players expressed their shock over the trade. Knicks star Josh Hart was the latest to do so after his team’s 124-118 win over the Rockets on February 3. Hart felt the Lakers committed “highway robbery” by acquiring Doncic from the Mavericks.

“Highway robbery,” Hart told reporters while praising Lakers front-office head Rob Pelinka for acquiring Doncic.

Hart — drafted by the Lakers in 2017 — said he was happy for the purple & gold franchise

“I think everybody was in awe, shock,” he said, via SNY. “You’ve got to give credit to Rob Pelinka, man, highway robbery. Good for them. It’s always good for someone like me when I get traded for a superstar. I got traded for Luka — great vibes!”

Did NBA Want Luka Doncic Trade?

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade had a more nuanced reaction to the bombshell trade, suggesting on his “The Why” podcast that the NBA benefitted financially by the Lakers landing a global superstar such as Doncic.

“This is amazing from the standpoint of the business of the game. Luka was number six in jersey sales in Dallas, Luka now shoots to number 1 in jersey sales with the Lakers,” Wade said on February 3, via The Dunk Central.

“Now the international market, think about it; we just signed a new TV deal, what $25 billion, let’s just throw it out there, $25 billion TV deal. You got the top international player in LA, so the viewership, the ticket sales. Everybody, Europe, Spain, they’re all coming into LA, so I’m looking at the business.

“I’m like, this was an amazing business decision by billionaires to say this is what I want for now, and this is what we need as a league.”

Concerns About James-Doncic Fit

While Doncic’s arrival sets up the Lakers for the next decade, they haven’t been tipped to compete for the 2025 NBA title. Many analysts believe the on-court pairing of LeBron James and Doncic — two ball-dominant players — is unlikely to work.

“I don’t think Luka and LeBron can play together,” Barkley told ESPN’s “Get Up” on February 3, via Arizona Sports. “That’s my personal opinion.”

Barkley added that Doncic’s defense could also cause concerns for the Lakers.

“He’s always hurt, and he can’t guard anybody,” Barkley said of Doncic. “And, hey listen, Nico [Harrison] risked his job. No. 1, I gave him his flowers earlier. He stood there and took y’all’s questions. He didn’t want to say it ‘I don’t know if (Doncic) is going to get in shape. I can’t risk giving him $350 million.’ I gotta give that guy his credit. He made a decision. It’s one of those decisions where you are either going to lose your job or keep your job.”

Doncic, 25, is expected to make his Lakers debut against the Utah Jazz on February 10, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears. The Slovenian star spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Mavericks after being drafted No. 3 overall (via the Hawks) in 2018.