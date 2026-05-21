Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Makes Major Announcement Before Game 2 vs Cavs

Mitchell Robinson is locking in for the biggest stretch of the season — and he’s making changes off the court to do it.

Ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, Robinson revealed a personal decision aimed at sharpening his focus for the remainder of the playoffs.

“Last post before I delete this app. I finally have changed my number for many reasons… as I fight through and keep fighting in this playoffs run 🤘🏾🤟🏾 my focus have to go to another level,” Robinson wrote in a post shared before the game. This is the start of a new chapter in my life 💚🔐 Love and will miss y’all…. Mitch out ✌🏾.”

The timing underscores the stakes for both Robinson and the Knicks as they look to build on a dramatic Game 1 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Mitchell Robinson Announcement Signals Playoff Focus

Robinson’s announcement quickly drew attention across the NBA landscape, not just for its unusual nature, but for what it represents.

In an era where players are constantly connected, Robinson’s decision to eliminate distractions reflects a growing trend among athletes seeking mental clarity during high-pressure moments.

For the Knicks, who are chasing their first NBA Finals appearance in decades, that kind of focus could be critical.

Robinson has long been one of the team’s emotional anchors, providing rim protection, rebounding and energy off the bench. His willingness to reset mentally comes as New York navigates a tightly contested series.

Robinson’s Impact and Limitations

Despite his off-court focus, Robinson’s on-court performance in Game 1 was a mixed bag.

He finished with four points, six rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes, helping energize the Knicks’ second unit during a sluggish start. His defensive presence and activity were key in keeping New York within striking distance.

However, the Cavaliers exploited one of his known weaknesses.

Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson deployed a “Hack-a-Mitch” strategy in the third quarter, intentionally sending Robinson to the free-throw line. The tactic worked — Robinson shot just 2-for-8 from the line, allowing Cleveland to maintain control during a critical stretch.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown kept Robinson on the floor initially, signaling confidence despite the struggles.

“I wanted to give him a chance,” Brown said. “Mitch has been great for us the last few games in that situation. We’re gonna continue to give him a chance.”

Knicks Rally Without Robinson in Historic Comeback

As the Knicks mounted a stunning comeback from a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit in their 115-104 overtime win, Robinson’s role diminished.

He played just one minute in the fourth quarter and overtime, as New York leaned on smaller, more offensively versatile lineups to erase the deficit.

The comeback became one of the defining moments of the postseason, but it also highlighted the delicate balance the Knicks must strike with Robinson’s minutes moving forward.

His defensive value is undeniable, but late-game situations may continue to hinge on matchups and free-throw reliability.

Robinson’s Future Raises Stakes in Knicks Playoff Run

Beyond the series, Robinson’s situation carries added weight.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Knicks hold his Bird rights, but with significant salary commitments already on the books, his future in New York remains uncertain.

That reality makes every playoff performance — and every adjustment — even more significant.

For now, Robinson appears focused on one thing: doing whatever it takes to help the Knicks win.

And if that means cutting off distractions entirely, he’s already taken the first step.