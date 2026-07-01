Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson to Celtics, Creating a Major New Problem

The New York Knicks have suffered one of their biggest offseason setbacks just weeks after celebrating an NBA championship.

Veteran center Mitchell Robinson, whose rim protection and rebounding played a crucial role throughout the title run, is leaving New York for a longtime Eastern Conference rival.

His departure now leaves the Knicks facing a significant question at backup center.

Celtics Land Mitchell Robinson on Three-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Robinson is heading to Boston in one of free agency’s biggest surprises.

“Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, with a player option in third season, sources tell ESPN. Robinson departs the Knicks after serving a key role on the historic championship team.”

The deal ends Robinson’s lengthy tenure in New York, where he developed into one of the NBA’s premier interior defenders. While injuries interrupted parts of his career, he delivered when it mattered most, helping anchor the Knicks’ championship-winning defense with elite rim protection, offensive rebounding, and physicality off the bench.

His exit also strengthens one of New York’s biggest rivals, giving Boston another proven defensive presence in its frontcourt.

Knicks Must Solve Backup Center Problem

Robinson’s departure immediately creates a hole in the Knicks’ rotation. Finding a reliable backup center now becomes one of the organization’s top priorities as it looks to defend its NBA title.

Veteran Knicks reporter Steve Popper summed up the situation on social media:

“Mitch gets his money — well-deserved and the price that was planned. Now the Knicks have to find a replacement for one key spot on the roster/rotation.”

Whether New York turns to free agency, explores the trade market, or promotes from within, replacing Robinson’s defensive impact will not be easy.

His departure marks a significant loss for the reigning champions and adds another major storyline to an already dramatic free agency period.

Karl-Anthony Towns Now Faces Greater Pressure

Mitchell Robinson’s departure doesn’t just leave the Knicks without an elite rim protector. It puts even more pressure on Karl-Anthony Towns to stay on the floor. Throughout the championship run, Robinson gave New York the luxury of surviving stretches when Towns picked up early fouls.

Now, that safety net is gone. If Towns finds himself in foul trouble, Mike Brown may be forced to rely on inexperienced or minimum-salary options against elite Eastern Conference frontcourts. The concern isn’t only about replacing Robinson’s rebounding or shot-blocking, but about preserving Towns over an 82-game season and another deep playoff run. Without a proven backup center, every whistle on Towns becomes more costly.