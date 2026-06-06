Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Future Takes Sad Twist With Four-Team Trade Pursuit Emerging

The New York Knicks are 2-0 up in the NBA Finals, and the series is theirs to close. They survived a 14-point Spurs comeback in Game 2 to win 105-104, with Wembanyama’s last-second shot falling short.

Mitchell Robinson has been one of the main heroes through both games. He was playing through a fractured right hand and guarding Wembanyama in the final seconds of a one-possession Finals game. The problem is, he might not be a Knick by the time next season tips off.

Mitchell Robinson Free Agency 2026: Lakers, Bulls and Raptors All Circling

Per reporter Jake L. Fischer: “Teams regularly relayed to me when I’ve asked around about Robinson’s status have pointed to the Bulls, Hornets, Lakers and Raptors. Those are all clubs known to be looking for center upgrades.”

Robinson is an unrestricted free agent this summer. No Bird rights, no restricted tag. Any of those four teams can walk up and make him an offer the Knicks may not be able to match.

This season he averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 72.3 percent from the field in 60 games. As Karl-Anthony Towns’ backup, those are exactly the kind of quiet, reliable numbers a contender needs from their second big.

In Game 2, Robinson finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, a steal and a block in 14 minutes. Coach Mike Brown put him on Wembanyama for the final possessions of a one-point game, and Wemby could not convert. That is not a small moment for a backup center.

What Losing Mitchell Robinson Would Cost the Knicks

With Robinson on the floor this season, the Knicks posted a 39.5 offensive rebounding percentage. Without him, that number dropped to 29.8. That is not a small gap. It is the kind of thing that quietly decides playoff series.

He is a lob threat, a rim protector, and the one guy on the roster willing to body Wembanyama in crunch time. Replacing that combination at backup center is not easy, and certainly not cheap on the open market.

Around the league, the expectation is that Robinson returns to New York on a two-year deal above the midlevel exception. But expectations are not contracts, and four teams are already making calls. The Knicks are two wins from ending a 53-year title drought, and the guy defending Wembanyama in crunch time could be gone by July.