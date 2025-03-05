Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Makes Honest Admission After Warriors Loss

Mitchell Robinson is back in the New York Knicks rotation. The 7-foot rim-runner missed 10 months of basketball as he recovered from surgery in May, 2024.

On Tuesday, March 4, Robinson started his first game of the season, as the Knicks lost to the Golden State Warriors. He replaced Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, as the All-Star big man missed the game through injury. As such, Knicks fans must continue waiting to see how New York’s double-big lineup is going to work.

When speaking to the media after the game, Robinson admitted that his conditioning is still a work in progress. After all, being at game fitness can only be achieved by playing through competitive NBA games.

“It’s going good (his conditioning),” Robinson said. “It’s a work in progress.”

Robinson completed 15 minutes of play against Golden State, a two minute increase on his playing time against the Miami Heat on March 2.

ver his first three games, Robinson is averaging five points and four rebounds. That impact will undoubtedly improve as he continues to get back to full fitness. However, the Knicks will be more interested in the boost he can provide on the defensive side of the floor, specifically in his ability to protect the rim and anchor the paint.

Knicks Mitchell Robinson Returns to MSG

Tuesday’s game against the Warriors was the first time Robinson has patrolled the paint in Madison Square Garden since suffering his injury. When speaking to the media after the game, the veteran big man detailed what is was like to finally be back on the court in front of a friendly crowd.

“It felt great,” Robinson said. “After missing 10 months, it was like, finally back at the Garden…Going out there and putting on a show, you miss that.”

Robinson’s lengthy absence has undoubtedly hindered the Knicks this season, however, the fans in attendance made sure their rim-running big man felt their support from the stands. As such, the veteran big man will likely want to repay that faith moving forward.

Knicks Mitchell Robinson Has a Key Role

During a Feb. 14 episode of ESPN’s First Take, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on Robinson’s importance to the Knicks.

“I think you have to give it time,” Perkins said. “They just got Karl-Anthony Towns, and he’s fit in just fine offensively. Mikal Bridges: He’s starting to find his stride within the offense. You need a big to anchor that defense. Karl-Anthony Towns is not that guy, and that’s ok. We saw Karl-Anthony Towns play some of his best basketball defensively when he had an anchor. A guy that can block shots and alter shots at the rim in a guy like Rudy Gobert. That’s why a guy like Mitchell Robinson is gonna help this team tremendously.”

Once the Knicks are at full strength, and Tom Thibodeau can begin integrating a potential new-look starting lineup, Robinson’s value will become apparent. The Knicks have waited all season for Robinson to return, and now that he’s back, they can finally start preparing for what projects to be a deep postseason run and a push for an NBA Finals appearance.