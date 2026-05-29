Mitchell Robinson Gets ‘Target’ Warning After Positive Injury Update

The Knicks are suddenly carrying a fresh layer of Finals anxiety just days before Game 1, and it is coming from a place they least wanted: Mitchell Robinson’s hand.

New York has waited since 1999 to get back to this stage, but the frontcourt picture now feels fragile. One injury to a bruising big man can alter everything when the margins are this small.

As per Shams Charania, he posted:

“Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinky finger — and fully plans to play in the New York Knicks‘ Game 1 of the NBA Finals against OKC or San Antonio next Wednesday while wearing a brace on his hand, sources tell ESPN.”

Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinky finger — and fully plans to play in the New York Knicks' Game 1 of the NBA Finals against OKC or San Antonio next Wednesday while wearing a brace on his hand, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/IkABI9rMsk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2026

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ raises the main question for New York: if Robinson has to fight his way through a surgically repaired pinky on his right hand with a brace and no clear timetable, how effective can he be?

The injury to his pinky was initially reported by ESPN and several other reports mentioned that the injury made his status uncertain just before the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Finals.

In the latest episode of Get Up, Vincent Goodwill said: ” [Mitchell Robinson] is gonna become a target.”

That’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the warning signal that the Knicks need to pay attention to. Robinson has mainly been the main substitute for Karl-Anthony Towns, and if there are restrictions on him, New York will have to be very clever in managing his minutes, shielding him from additional fatigue, and ensuring that Towns remains sufficiently fresh to prevent him from committing too many fouls.

Knicks May Need to Adjust Frontcourt Rotation Early

In case Robinson is not able to perform at his usual level, the only backup is Ariel Hukporti, which is a much less secure backup against whoever big man from the Western Conference will be in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Finals.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ schedule offers very little time for recovery: Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, and the Knicks will be facing the winner of the Thunder-Spurs series.

In New York’s case, the injury of Robinson is no longer just a minor detail; it has become one of the main issues that the team has to deal with as it prepares for the biggest series the franchise has had in almost thirty ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌years.