Knicks Monitoring Intriguing Young Center Amid Valančiūnas, Looney Interest

The New York Knicks may not be finished adding to their championship frontcourt.

After signing four-time rebounding champion Andre Drummond to reinforce the backup center position behind Karl-Anthony Towns, the defending NBA champions continue exploring ways to deepen one of the league’s most important positions.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, one emerging young big man has moved onto New York’s radar.

“New York expressed interest in veteran center Kevon Looney, sources say, while also monitoring Charlotte’s high-energy Moussa Diabaté,” Stein and Fischer reported Friday in The Stein Line.

The report identifies Diabaté as the latest center linked to the Knicks as president Leon Rose continues fine-tuning the roster following the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

Hornets’ Frontcourt Could Create an Opportunity

Diabaté’s availability may have as much to do with Charlotte’s offseason as New York’s.

The Hornets’ frontcourt has become increasingly crowded after the franchise added Naz Reid from the blockbuster LaMelo Ball trade, reshaping its roster and adding more size and depth to its rotation.

That surplus could make Diabaté one of the more attainable young centers on the trade market, potentially opening the door for a Knicks team still looking to strengthen the back end of its frontcourt.

Unlike many veteran options, Diabaté also comes with long-term financial value.

The 23-year-old remains under contract for the next two seasons on a team-friendly three-year, $5.7 million deal, making him an attractive trade target for a Knicks team navigating the financial realities of defending a championship under the NBA’s restrictive salary-cap rules.

Breakout Season Raised Diabaté’s Value

Diabaté enjoyed the best season of his young NBA career in 2025-26.

The athletic center averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 73 games while shooting 63.1% from the field, 50% from 3-point range on limited attempts and 65.9% from the free-throw line.

While he is not known as a floor spacer, Diabaté built his reputation through relentless energy, offensive rebounding, rim running and defensive activity.

Those are precisely the types of traits that have long appealed to head coach Mike Brown.

For a Knicks roster built around stars Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, Diabaté could provide the rebounding, rim protection and hustle expected from a reserve center without requiring offensive touches.

Diabaté Joins Growing List of Knicks Center Targets

Stein and Fischer’s reporting suggests Diabaté is the newest name to emerge as New York evaluates the market for another center.

The Knicks have also been linked to veteran Jonas Valančiūnas, whom the Los Angeles Lakers are likewise monitoring after the Denver Nuggets made the veteran big man available in trade discussions. If Denver ultimately waives or trades the 34-year-old, Valančiūnas would instantly become one of the most accomplished centers available.

Unlike Diabaté, Valančiūnas would bring years of starting experience, playoff-tested physicality and reliable low-post scoring, giving New York another proven veteran behind Towns and Drummond.

Stein and Fischer also reported that the Knicks have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent Kevon Looney.

Looney offers a different profile altogether.

The three-time NBA champion has built a reputation as one of the league’s most dependable rebounders, screen setters and interior defenders during his career, while his familiarity with Mike Brown from their championship years together in Golden State could make him an appealing low-cost addition.

Together, the three names illustrate the different directions the Knicks could take.

Valančiūnas represents the accomplished veteran capable of playing meaningful rotation minutes.

Looney offers championship experience and reliability.

Diabaté provides youth, upside and one of the NBA’s most team-friendly contracts.

Knicks Continue Searching for Every Edge

Rather than making sweeping changes to the roster that delivered the franchise’s first title in more than five decades, Leon Rose has largely focused on reinforcing the supporting cast.

The Knicks brought back Mohamed Diawara and Landry Shamet while adding Drummond to fill the Mitchell Robinson void.

Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting suggests Rose may not be done.

Whether the Knicks ultimately pursue Diabaté, Valančiūnas, Looney or another option altogether, one objective remains clear.

New York is intent on adding another center to complete its frontcourt rotation as it prepares to defend the NBA championship.