Knicks Named Among Potential Kevin Durant Destinations

The New York Knicks are 1-1 against the Detroit Pistons to start their postseason run. Tom Thibodeau’s team has a hard road ahead if it wants to qualify for the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Even with so much still to play for, the Knicks continue to find themselves floated in trade discussions. Kevin Durant is expected to leave the Phoenix Suns this summer. The Knicks, a borderline contender in the East, are expected to be one of Durant’s preferred destinations.

Long-time NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed as much in an April 22 edition of his “SteinLine” Newsletter.

“Minnesota, New York, Miami and San Antonio rank as the most frequently cited potential Durant suitors,” Stein reported. “League sources, in particular, have been pinpointing the Timberwolves and Knicks depending on how their postseasons play out.”

Next season, Durant, 36, will be entering the final year of his four-year $194 million contract. As such, the Knicks would likely want a commitment that Durant would re-sign with the franchise before getting too deep into trade negotiations.

After all, the Knicks have been constructed to contend for a championship in the coming years. Acquiring Durant would shrink that contention window, but also position the franchise among the league favorites. Still, New York would face significant competition for Durant, and could risk alienating some of the roster if discussions were made public.

Stein’s Report Matches ESPN’s Shams Charania

Stein’s report on Durant’s preferred locations matches an earlier one from ESPN’s Shams Charania. The NBA Insider noted that Durant had a five-team shortlist during an April 2 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“One thing to keep in mind, back at the NBA Trade Deadline in February, Minnesota, Miami, New York, San Antonio, and Houston were among the teams, I’m told, there was mutual interest between Durant and those teams,” Charania said. “I expect those teams and potentially others to be back in the fray this summer.”

Only the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are genuine contenders on that list. As such, it’s fair to assume they will be front-runners in any discussion for Durant, as he continues to chase a third championship ring.

Knicks Could Trade Karl-Anthony Towns

According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, any move for Durant would likely cost the Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns.

“Any Kevin Durant-to-the-New York Knicks scenario is predicated on the latter wanting to get out of the Karl-Anthony Towns business and the Suns (or another team) really wanting to enter it,” Favale wrote. “..Subbing out Towns for Durant also stands to help the defense if New York believes Mitchell Robinson can stay healthy (mega debatable) and/or it has the remaining assets to go nab another, more durable big.”

Favale continued.

“Framed this way, the Knicks’ potential interest isn’t nearly as far-fetched as it initially seems. Would they be willing to make a semi-nuclear shift just one year into the KAT experience? And is he enough to serve as the primary anchor of a KD trade? Both are entirely separate matters.”

Towns has been exceptional since moving to New York. The front office would likely balk at losing the elite big man in a trade for an aging superstar. However, there will likely be other routes the Knicks could take, should their interest be legitimate.

Of course, when attempting to acquire someone of Durant’s caliber, the trade market is fierce. As such, it will be interesting to see just how far the Knicks are willing to go in order to land the aging superstar.