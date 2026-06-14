Knicks Receive Disrespectful News Hours After Winning NBA Title

It seems the oddsmakers didn’t learn their lessons after underestimating the New York Knicks throughout their NBA championship run.

The Knicks entered the NBA playoffs with the eighth-shortest odds (+2200) to win the title. And even after they steamrolled their way through the East, they were heavily doubted against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, with oddsmakers giving +180 odds to end their 53-year NBA championship drought.

The disrespect continues.

Entering next season, the Knicks have the fourth-shortest odds to repeat as NBA champions, trailing the Spurs (+250), Oklahoma City Thunder (+250) and Boston Celtics (+550). The odds are shocking since the Knicks handily beat the Celtics and Spurs in the last two playoffs and are expected to return with the same roster next year.

The Athletic’s Scott Phillips feels oddsmakers are not convinced the Knicks can repeat, citing the fact that the last seven NBA champions have failed to go back-to-back.

“Even after the Knicks thoroughly dominated the last two months of the season, DraftKings’ 2026-27 NBA Finals winner odds show the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder as the co-favorites to win the title next season,” he wrote.

Knicks NBA Title Odds

Phillips explains why oddsmakers trust the Celtics more than the Knicks.

“Despite being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the Boston Celtics (+550) are the top Eastern Conference team over the champion Knicks,” he wrote.

“Although Boston’s postseason exit was a disappointment, star wing Jayson Tatum wasn’t quite back to normal after returning during the regular season from last postseason’s Achilles injury.

“With Tatum expected to be fully healthy for 2026-27, Boston hopes to regain its 2024 title form with Tatum and Jaylen Brown forming a dynamic duo. There’s also a chance the Celtics make a trade for Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Even if the C’s don’t land Antetokounmpo, oddsmakers like them more than the Knicks.

“Even if Boston stands pat, they’ll be favored in the East if Tatum and Brown return to form,” added Phillips.

2027 NBA Finals Odds: Full List

Phillips highlighted that the offseason pick of the NBA champion has rarely come through in the last decade.

“Over the last 10 years, the offseason favorite in NBA championship markets has usually failed to bring home a title. Eight NBA champions in a row have not been the preseason favorite.”

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers (+2800) — who are expected to get a fully healthy Tyrese Haliburton back — have been given the sixth-shortest odds to win the title. Interestingly, the Miami Heat (+4000) — the betting favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo — don’t feature in the top-10 of championship contenders.

2027 NBA title odds