Knicks Target Spotted in Heat Gear Amid Search for Center

The New York Knicks’ search for a third center has another wrinkle, and this one involves a player who has been on their radar for a while now.

Free agent center Nick Richards has been working out with Miami Heat players at Kaseya Center while wearing Heat gear, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported Wednesday. Miami has “kicked around the idea” of signing Richards, though Jackson reported there had been no offer or agreement as of midday.

For the Knicks, Richards’ appearance in Miami is worth monitoring.

The 6-foot-11 center has previously been linked to New York, with ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reporting in June that Richards had emerged as a candidate to help replace Mitchell Robinson. SNY’s Ian Begley also reported earlier this month that the Knicks had contacted several free agent centers while continuing to search for a third big man.

Begley did not identify Richards among those recent contacts. But with the center market thinning and Richards still unsigned, he remains one of the more logical possibilities.

Nick Richards Has Been on Knicks’ Radar

The Knicks’ interest in Richards predates this summer.

Begley reported in June that New York had previously shown interest in Richards while exploring the center market. Siegel subsequently identified Richards and Kevon Looney as potential replacements for Robinson.

Looney eventually landed with the Lakers. The Knicks signed Andre Drummond after Robinson departed for Boston, but they have continued searching for another center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond.

That pursuit has not been straightforward.

New York attempted to sign restricted free agent Moussa Cisse, only for Dallas to match its offer. Other potential options have disappeared from the market, leaving a shrinking pool of established big men.

Richards stands out within what remains.

The 28-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes over 48 games with Phoenix and Chicago last season. He would not require a featured role in New York. His job would be simpler: rebound, protect the rim and provide insurance behind Towns and Drummond.

Richards also has local ties, having attended high school in New York and New Jersey before playing at Kentucky.

Heat Emerge as Serious Threat for Nick Richards

Miami, however, could offer Richards something the Knicks cannot as easily provide: a clearer path to regular minutes.

Richards could potentially become Bam Adebayo’s primary backup, while New York already has Drummond occupying that role behind Towns.

Money may not provide much separation.

Miami is preserving its remaining midlevel-exception flexibility while pursuing Klay Thompson, making a veteran-minimum contract the more realistic path to Richards. New York’s second-apron situation similarly leaves the Knicks shopping with the minimum deal for their remaining roster additions.

That could make Richards’ decision, if both teams ultimately make offers, more about role and preference than salary.

The Knicks can counter Miami’s opportunity with championship equity. New York enters the season as the defending champion, and Richards would join a roster built for another deep playoff run.

There is an important distinction, however: Miami’s interest is current and tangible. New York’s latest connection requires some projection.

Begley reported that the Knicks have contacted several available centers, but he did not name Richards. Jackson now has Richards physically inside Miami’s facility, albeit without an offer.

So Richards cannot yet be identified as one of the centers New York recently contacted.

Considering the Knicks’ documented previous interest and the dwindling number of quality centers still available, though, he is a name worth watching as Leon Rose tries to complete the defending champions’ frontcourt.