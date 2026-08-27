Knicks Lose Top Remaining Free Agent Center to Eastern Rival

The uncertainty lasted less than a day.

Nick Richards, one of the centers the New York Knicks considered to reinforce their frontcourt, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Heat, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday.

Richards was arguably the best remaining center on the free agent market, making his decision a setback for a Knicks team searching for dependable depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

The agreement follows the warning NBA insider Jake Fischer delivered about Richards’ likely destination. During his NBA Insider’s Notebook livestream for Bleacher Report Wednesday, Fischer said he expected Richards to join Miami unless circumstances changed.

They did not.

Richards will occupy Miami’s 14th standard roster spot following the signing of Klay Thompson. Financial terms were not included in Charania’s initial report, and there is no indication that New York made an offer Richards rejected.

Still, the Knicks have lost an appealing option without resolving the need that made him attractive.

Nick Richards Gives Heat Help Knicks Could Use

Richards’ connection to Miami had been building before Thursday’s news.

Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson previously described him as a player of “considerable interest” to the Heat. The 6-foot-11 center also had worked out with Miami players at Kaseya Center while wearing team gear.

His agreement gives coach Erik Spoelstra another interior option alongside a frontcourt featuring Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Richards, 28, averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 48 games between Phoenix and Chicago last season. His production increased with a larger role after joining the Bulls, where he averaged 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 20 appearances.

Those are contributions New York could use from another reserve: rebounds, finishes around the basket and dependable minutes when injuries or foul trouble disrupt the rotation.

Richards would not have needed to become a featured scorer. Behind Towns and Drummond, his appeal was the possibility of adding an experienced center still in his prime rather than relying entirely on a developmental prospect.

Miami benefited from Thompson’s smaller-than-expected contract, which created room to continue building beneath its first-apron hard cap.

Richards fills one opening. The Heat can preserve their 15th spot for flexibility later in the season.

New York Faces Thinner Market for Frontcourt Depth

Richards is not the first center to fall out of reach.

The Knicks signed restricted free agent Moussa Cisse to an offer sheet earlier this summer, but Dallas matched it. New York added Drummond on a one-year, $3.9 million veteran-minimum contract after losing Mitchell Robinson to Boston.

Drummond supplies rebounding and experience. A third center would provide insurance behind him and Towns, particularly during stretches when the schedule compresses recovery time.

New York can examine remaining free agents, explore a smaller trade or evaluate players who become available during training camp. Those are possible avenues, not reported imminent moves.

The challenge is finding reliability without spending assets unnecessarily or committing to a player who offers little beyond an extra body.

The defending champions do not need another centerpiece. They need dependable size behind the ones they already have.

With arguably the best remaining free agent center headed to Miami, finding that insurance just became more difficult.