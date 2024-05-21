Knicks Are No. 2 Betting Favorite to Land Controversial Thunder Guard

Following a Conference Semifinals ending to 2023-2024, the New York Knicks will head back to the drawing board, looking for avenues and means to upgrade the roster.

Among the pending roster decisions, will be adjustments in the second unit and reserves.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson make up the Knicks’ non-starters going into the offseason.

One option that could become available is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

In the latest odds released by Bovada, an online sportsbook, New York is listed with the second-best odds as his next team, should he leave his only-ever NBA home.

The Washington Wizards are the only team listed with better odds at +450, compared to the Knicks’ +500.

Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 80 games for the Thunder this season.

With one year left on his contract, and following a disappointing postseason performance, the 21-year-old is considered a likely trade candidate for Oklahoma City.

What a potential deal between the two teams would look like is unclear. And any potential interest from New York is likewise unreported.

But trust that all options are on the table this offseason for Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office, still seeking the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

Giddey’s Fit with Knicks

Giddey is a do-it-all guard in the two spot. He’s a capable facilitator, rebounder, and scorer on all three levels.

He’d offer a Hart like versatility next to McBride in the Knicks’ second-unit backcourt.

According to Stathead, Giddey is one of 11 players to average at least 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game this season.

Among them, only he and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings recorded a usage rate of 25 or less percent.

Giddey would fit into a New York second unit that finished the regular season 27th in points, and 28th in assists per game.

New York knows better than most what Giddey is capable of. He recorded a triple-double in a March 31 win at Madison Square Garden.

⚡️ Josh Giddey dropped a triple-double in the @okcthunder's 113-112 win over the Knicks! #ThunderUp 📊 16 PTS | 13 REB | 12 AST The Race to the Playoffs is on‍! ⛹ Watch every moment of it on NBA League Pass, now available at 50% OFF! 👉 https://t.co/bqmxfDHpTb pic.twitter.com/IDJngm9sOd — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) April 1, 2024

Giddey’s play speaks for itself. And with an $8.3-million salary for 2024-2025, he wouldn’t be a challenging salary for the Knicks to take on. But his off-court issues could hinder any potential trade.

Giddey’s Off-Court Conroversy

In November of 2023, allegations were leveled against Giddey, regarding a possible inappropriate relationship with a minor.

ESPN provided a report on November 29.

“The allegations surfaced on social media last week,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon wrote. “In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.”

Ultimately, the Newport Beach Police Department closed the investigation, citing an inability to corroborate the allegations.

“After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey,” the statement read. “Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.”

Giddey finished the playoffs and regular season with the Thunder, still employed as a starter in the NBA. So it’s unlikely his career is in any jeopardy by way of the allegations and subsequent investigation.

Giddey’s performance in the playoffs doesn’t help the Thunder’s case for trading him.

He averaged just 6.2 points and played 12.6 minutes per game in the Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks. It’s as much a reason as to why Oklahoma City will move on, but an equally viable argument against them selling low on the former sixth overall pick.

The NBA offseason is fast approaching. Giddey is a name that bears watching and the Knicks are a team expected to be busy.