Knicks Offseason Potentially Headed for The History Books

The New York Knicks struck two mammoth deals this summer. First, they swung for the fences by parting with a flurry of draft picks to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. And then, they followed up with a blockbuster deal to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, New York’s 3-3 start to the season has seen some of the shine start to fade from their recently acquired stars. Tom Thibodeau’s team are supposed to be the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they look like a team in transition. Multiple new faces are figuring out their role and place within the rotation.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Knicks offseason has the potential to go down in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

“There is a not-insignificant chance we look back on the Knicks’ summer of 2024 as one of the worst offseasons of all time. As of right now, the Knicks look to have unloaded (almost) every trade chip in their arsenal while failing to make themselves any less dependent on Jalen Brunson,” Favale wrote. “Their depth is lacking, in part because of injuries. But whether a healthy Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson inject stability into the defense, without compromising the offense, is debatable…the overall depth and secondary shot creation for this group is shaky—far less of a given than it should be relative to everything and everyone New York gave up to get here.” Favale’s take was part of his ‘over reaction’ article. As such, his comments were supposed to be a little outlandish. After all, we’re only six games into the season. It’s far too early to be making judgements on how teams are performing. Still, there is some truth to his thought process. The Knicks have been leaning on Brunson, and we are yet to see the dominance many of us expected to begin the season. Bridges and Towns followed the addition of OG Anunoby in December, 2023. On paper, the Knicks have a contending level roster. If they start to prove themselves as the season progresses, their summer will look like a masterstroke. However, if they flounder, the front office might have some difficult questions to answer next year.

Bill Simmons Questions Bridges Role for Knicks

During a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the veteran NBA analyst questioned the role Bridges has been playing for the Knicks to begin the season.

“What was the point of the Bridges trade?,” Simmons asked.’ “For what they gave up for him. For how little they use him. It’s kind of shocking…They could have kept everything else they had and waited. But they went all in…I thought they would use Bridges as more than this complimentary player.”

Simmons is likely looking at Bridges production through the lens of a star. Instead, he’s being used as an elite role player. He is leading the Knicks in minutes per game and three-point attempts. He’s also fourth in touches per game and third in the teams scoring charts. Bridges is having a high-level impact for New York, regardless of the role he’s being asked to play.

The Knicks Still Have Trade Assets

Despite their decision to go all-in this summer, New York still has enough trade assets to make at least one more peripheral move. Both Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa could become trade chips if the front office decides to plug an area of need during the season.

On October 30, Jonah Kubicek of The Sporting News released a trade proposal to improve the Knicks depth at Center. It would see the Knicks swap McBride and Achiuwa for Jonas Valanciunas later this season.

“By trading away Miles McBride (24) and Precious Achiuwa (25), the Knicks could land Jonas Valančiūnas, a burly, traditional center who could slot into the starting lineup alongside Towns or provide a burst of physicality off the bench,” Kubicek wrote. “New York’s rebounding effort is currently led by Towns, with 10.7 per game, and Josh Hart, with nine per game. No one else on the roster averages more than four per contest.”

The Knicks inconsistency to begin the season is primarily due to new talent getting acclimated. Therefore, it’s unlikely that the front office would look to make another trade. However, if a deal becomes available, and it makes sense for everyone involved, the things could quickly change.