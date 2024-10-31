Knicks Trade Pitch Moves McBride and More for $30 Million Center

The New York Knicks center depth has been a bit of a concern early in the season, as Mitchell Robinson will be sidelined until 2025, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Given the Knicks want to win a championship, they could be in the mix to land a center before then for multiple reasons.

In a proposed trade idea from Jonah Kubicek of The Sporting News, the Knicks would do just that. His pitch would send Miles McBride and more to the Washington Wizards for Jonas Valanciunas.

Knicks would get: Valanciunas

Wizards would get: McBride, Precious Achiuwa

“By trading away Miles McBride (24) and Precious Achiuwa (25), the Knicks could land Jonas Valančiūnas, a burly, traditional center who could slot into the starting lineup alongside Towns or provide a burst of physicality off the bench,” Kubicek wrote on October 30. “New York’s rebounding effort is currently led by Towns, with 10.7 per game, and Josh Hart, with nine per game. No one else on the roster averages more than four per contest. Valančiūnas has averaged 9.5 boards per game over his 13-season career, so he would fill an area of need for the Knicks.

“Valančiūnas signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Wizards this summer before they drafted Alexandre Sarr. It’s widely accepted that he is on the trade block, and would fit in well with the Knicks’ long-term vision and is on a team-friendly contract.”

While trading for Valanciunas makes sense, the Knicks can’t trade McBride until December 15, which could be an issue if they want to better their roster as soon as possible.

Knicks Have Been Interested in Trading for a Center

Throughout the offseason, the New York Knicks had an interest in trading for a center. Walker Kessler was the name that continued to pop up, and according to Marc Stein of Substack, the Knicks attempted to trade for him multiple times.

“Before coming to terms on a blockbuster swap with Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns mere days before the start of training camp, New York made multiple trade runs at Utah’s Walker Kessler to fill its well-chronicled void at center, league sources say. It is believed that Utah wanted at least two future first-round picks for Kessler,” Stein wrote on October 6.

Despite having Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster, the Knicks could still use some help at the backup center position, which is where Valanciunas could come into play.

Why the Knicks Might Hold Off

Moving McBride would be tough because the youngster has played excellent basketball during his young career. He’s been an excellent bench piece for the New York Knicks, and those are often difficult to trade.

However, if the Knicks believe a backup center would be a better fit, it isn’t out of the question. Valanciunas also has a chance to start with Towns in some lineups, which would give the Knicks some flexibility.

While 2025 is two months away, and Robinson will likely have some growing pains early on, it isn’t like he’s out for the entire season.

He spoke about his recovery and said he’s doing well. If the Knicks are confident in that, moving assets for Valanciunas might not make much sense.

“You seen what happened when I rushed to come back? I was back out,” Robinson said on a livestream in October, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “At this point, I gotta make sure I’m good for life, too. C’mon, now. Let’s not be selfish here. … But we’re going to be good. We’re going to be alright.