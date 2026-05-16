Knicks’ OG Anunoby Finally Breaks Silence on Scary Hamstring Injury

The New York Knicks are waiting to find out whether they face the Detroit Pistons or Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the biggest question hovering over their locker room has been OG Anunoby’s hamstring. After practice, he gave everyone a reason to relax.

Anunoby spoke to reporters, with beat reporter Jared Schwartz sharing the update on X, formerly Twitter.

“OG Anunoby says he’s taking it day by day. Said this hamstring injury didn’t feel as serious as his past hamstring injuries.”

For a player who has been through this exact situation before, that distinction means something.

OG Anunoby’s Hamstring History With the Knicks

Two​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ years ago, Anunoby injured his hamstring in the second quarter against Indiana while the Knicks were up 2-0. He missed four games in a row, played very few minutes in Game 7, and New York lost the series then. That is a memory that does not fade easily, which is part of why this news feels so different.

This time, the Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers in four games, finishing the job without Anunoby for the final two. They had enough to get through it, but coach Mike Brown made clear after practice that having him back changes things entirely.

Brown said Anunoby did everything the team did in practice, including live scrimmaging, and called the progress encouraging. There is genuine expectation within the organization that Anunoby will be available for Game 1.

Why OG Anunoby’s Return Changes the Knicks’ Ceiling

Before​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the injury, Anunoby had been averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game with great shooting percentages: 61.9 field goals and 53.8 threes. In fact, he has been New York’s most efficient player on both ends, and no one on the roster is as defensively versatile as him.

The first game of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played on Tuesday. Detroit managed to set up a Game 7 against Cleveland, so the Knicks will either start at home if the Cavaliers advance or go to Little Caesars Arena if the Pistons finish it. In any case, the additional rest has benefited New York.

OG being healthy during the conference finals does more than just filling a roster spot. It provides the Knicks with a genuine two-way player against whoever emerges from that series, and at the moment, everything is indicating that he will be in great ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌shape.