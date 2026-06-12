Knicks’ OG Anunoby Receives Major Honor After Miraculous NBA Finals Tip-In

Less than 24 hours after helping deliver one of the most stunning victories in franchise history, New York Knicks star OG Anunoby received a unique honor from Manhattan.

Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal officially proclaimed June 11, 2026, as “OG Anunoby Appreciation Day,” recognizing the Knicks forward’s role in New York’s epic victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The proclamation came on the heels of a game that instantly entered NBA lore. Facing a 29-point deficit during the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, all of New York was dreading the growing likelihood of watching their team fly back to San Antonio after two crushing losses.

Then Anunoby, playing like a true OG, helped engineer the largest comeback in Finals history, erasing what seemed like an insurmountable gap before escaping with a classic 107-106 victory.

OG Anunoby Officially Becomes Hero in N.Y.

Anunoby, 28, finished with 33 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers while flexing his unflappable two-way game that is quickly becoming recognized by the world.

While every one of Jalen Brunson’s 36 points were absolutely crucial, Anunoby repeatedly delivered momentum-shifting plays — especially from beyond the arc, where he shot 7-for-9 — whenever the Knicks needed them most.

Arguably the biggest turning point of the night arrived after Victor Wembanyama was charged a flagrant foul on Karl-Anthony Towns midway through the third quarter.

New York immediately responded with a 13-0 run as Madison Square Garden (literally) began shaking. By the fourth quarter, the Garden had gone from deafening silence into a ravenous pandemonium.

Knicks One Win Away From Clinching Title

Even after clawing back into the game, the Knicks still needed a miracle in the closing seconds.

With New York trailing by one and time winding down, Anunoby first made a defensive play that may ultimately be overlooked because of what happened next.

After a Knicks turnover, he sprinted back on defense to block De’Aaron Fox near the basket, which allowed the Knicks one final opportunity to steal the win.

Then it happened.

Brunson launched a contested 3-pointer with the Knicks down 106-105. It looked on line, but the shot missed.

Anunoby never stopped moving.

As players watched the ball bounce off the rim, Anunoby, like a young Kobe Bryant, soared into the paint and gently tipped the rebound back into the basket with 1.2 seconds remaining.

The putback gave New York its first and only lead that mattered. And arguably its greatest sports moment of all time.

For a franchise still chasing its first championship since 1973, Anunoby’s tip-in already occupies a special place in Knicks history. The official recognition from Manhattan proves that.

The Knicks now point their plane to San Antonio as the series returns to Texas for Game 5.

New York is an impressive 8-1 on the road in the postseason, including two wins in San Antonio before the series shifting to the Big Apple for Games 3 and 4.

The Knicks have to feel comfortable about their chances. But, as Captain Clutch said after the game, there isn’t anything to celebrate quite yet.