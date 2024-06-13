Knicks in a ‘Good Place’ to Re-Sign Top Free Agents: Report

The New York Knicks‘ top offseason priority is to re-sign both OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are optimistic about their chances of bringing back both starters.

“One thing worth noting on both Anunoby and Hartenstein: The Knicks obviously know that both players will garner strong interest from opposing teams. But even factoring that in, members of the organization felt earlier in the offseason that they were in a good place on both Anunoby and Hartenstein as both players approach their free agencies. That’s according to people in touch with the team after their season ended in a second-round loss to Indiana,” Begley wrote on his SNY’s mailbag on June 12.

Former Hoopshype’s salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan projects Anunoby’s next deal to be from $35 to 40 million annually and become the new market setter for elite 3-and-D wings. Gozlan’s projection echoed the anonymous Eastern Conference general manager who told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney in March that Anunoby could break the bank in his next contract.

“He will try to break the bank there,” the league executive told Deveney. “Why not? They can’t afford to lose him. Not a max deal or anything, but I think from his side, it is going to look more like $40 million per year, something like four years and $160 million.”

On the other hand, the Knicks’ maximum offer for Hartenstein is capped at $72.5 million over four years owing to his Early Bird Rights.

Sixers Eye OG Anunoby

Begley added that the Philadelphia 76ers view Anunoby as a potential offseason target. Their top target remains to be Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, per Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. But if George stays in his hometown, the Sixers would pivot to Anunoby.

The Sixers are projected to have almost $56 million in cap space, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus.

Like the Knicks, the Sixers also could offer Anunoby a significant role next to their dynamic tandem of last season’s MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, this year’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

The Knicks’ advantage over the Sixers is they are located in New York, the largest media capital which could spike Anunoby’s popularity and potential off-the-court earnings on endorsements like Brunson is experiencing right now after his move from Dallas.

Their 26-6 record with Anunoby in the lineup, including the playoffs, also inspires confidence that they can contend with a healthy roster next season.

Thunder Is Biggest Threat to Steal Isaiah Hartenstein

The Oklahoma City Thunder, projected to have $33 million in cap room, are the Knicks’ biggest threat in keeping Hartenstein, according to New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“The Thunder is viewed by NBA sources as the top threat to pry Hartenstein away from the Knicks in free agency,” Bondy wrote on June 10. “After finishing atop the Western Conference with 57 wins in the regular season, Oklahoma City can make a stronger bid for Hartenstein than the Knicks, who are capped out but can offer a starting salary of roughly $17 million using their Early Bird Rights.”

In an April 5 interview with Hoopshype, Hartenstein said that if the money is equal, he would stay in New York. But it will only take one team, such as the Thunder, to offer him a life-changing contract the Knicks would not be able to match.

“Any interested rival team will have the ability to double that amount — as much as $151.6 million over the same four-year length. There’s little expectation he’ll draw such a significant number, but league executives and cap strategists are projecting Hartenstein will be able to draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million, from a team hoping to steal Hartenstein from Madison Square Garden,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on May 31.