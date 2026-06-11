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Knicks Owner James Dolan Rips Spurs for Halftime Performances in 2026 NBA Finals

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NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 18: James Dolan, Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden, answers questions during the press conference to introduce Phil Jackson as President of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New York Knicks owner James Dolan wasn’t impressed with the San Antonio Spurs‘ halftime performances during Games 1 and 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

While the Knicks had hip-hop stars Cardi B and Wu-Tang Clan perform at halftime of Games 3 and 4, respectively, in New York, the Spurs didn’t match that level of star power with their own entertainment.

James Dolan Trolls Spurs After Having Cardi B, Wu-Tang Perform in New York

Knicks James Dolan

GettyNEW YORK, NY – MARCH 18: James Dolan, Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden, answers questions during the press conference to introduce Phil Jackson as President of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2014 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While speaking on WFAN Sports Radio in New York prior to Game 4 of the Finals between the Knicks and Spurs, Dolan trolled the Spurs by comparing the halftime entertainment at Madison Square Garden to the halftime entertainment at the Frost Bank Center.

“You know at halftime what’s happening tonight. The reunification of the whole Wu-Tang Clan. I gotta say, we had Cardi B at halftime for the third game, we have the reunification of Wu-Tang for the fourth game and San Antonio had a dog on a beach ball during their halftime.”

For most, halftime entertainment at a sporting event is an afterthought, unless it’s the Super Bowl. But, this is James Dolan we’re talking about, so of course he’s going to find a way to make the halftime performances a competition between the two organizations.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Knicks Owner James Dolan Rips Spurs for Halftime Performances in 2026 NBA Finals

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