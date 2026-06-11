Knicks Owner James Dolan Rips Spurs for Halftime Performances in 2026 NBA Finals

New York Knicks owner James Dolan wasn’t impressed with the San Antonio Spurs‘ halftime performances during Games 1 and 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

While the Knicks had hip-hop stars Cardi B and Wu-Tang Clan perform at halftime of Games 3 and 4, respectively, in New York, the Spurs didn’t match that level of star power with their own entertainment.

James Dolan Trolls Spurs After Having Cardi B, Wu-Tang Perform in New York

While speaking on WFAN Sports Radio in New York prior to Game 4 of the Finals between the Knicks and Spurs, Dolan trolled the Spurs by comparing the halftime entertainment at Madison Square Garden to the halftime entertainment at the Frost Bank Center.

“You know at halftime what’s happening tonight. The reunification of the whole Wu-Tang Clan. I gotta say, we had Cardi B at halftime for the third game, we have the reunification of Wu-Tang for the fourth game and San Antonio had a dog on a beach ball during their halftime.”

For most, halftime entertainment at a sporting event is an afterthought, unless it’s the Super Bowl. But, this is James Dolan we’re talking about, so of course he’s going to find a way to make the halftime performances a competition between the two organizations.

This story will be updated.