Knicks Owner Pleads to Fans In New York: “Please Be Safe”

The New York Knicks’ NBA championship win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night has caused a massive uproar in the streets of New York as the city celebrates its first title in 53 years.

Expecting a massive celebration and perhaps a rowdy one in New York, Knicks owner James Dolan pleaded for fans to stay calm and celebrate the championship safely in the city.

“We need to tell everybody in New York: we know that they are celebrating. We want them to have a great time,” he said. “Please be safe, right. Don’t get hurt. Don’t hurt anybody. We’re going to have a parade on Thursday. But everybody tonight, in New York, be safe. Celebrate, but be safe.”

Knicks’ game in the NBA Finals has been marked with wild celebrations in Manhattan and nearby areas as many New York fans gathered in the streets to watch the games.

According to numerous reports, the Knicks’ NBA titles have caused mayhem in the city, including gunshots and wild celebrations that resulted in damaged properties in the streets.

Videos have also been circulating that show gunshots near Broadway Street and people going up scaffolding.

There were also clips of people burning a school bus, destroying cars, and even riding firetrucks.

On a more positive note, fans sang “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel, and “Empire State of Mind” by Jay Z in the streets. Fans were also chanting “Go New York Go New York Go” throughout the city.

It was the Knicks’ first NBA championship celebration since 1973. The last time they were in the NBA Finals was in 1999, losing to the Spurs led by Tim Duncan.

New York Mayor Delivers Message For Fans Amid Knicks’ Championship Celebration

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also called for fans to be responsible in celebrating the Knicks’ NBA championship, saying that they should look out for one another.

“As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city,” Mamdani said on social media. “Let’s go Knicks.”

The championship parade is scheduled to be on Thursday, as announced by the Mayor on X. It will be around the streets of Manhattan, near Madison Square Garden, the Knicks’ home court for the longest time.

The parade is expected to be a mammoth one as many Knicks diehards are raring to see the Larry O’Brien trophy in the city.

James Dolan Apologizes For Knicks Fans

It may have taken a long time, but the Knicks are NBA champions once more. For James Dolan, the long wait was totally worth it.

“I want to say something to New York,” Dolan said. “Hey New York, I’m sorry it took so long. But here we are.”

Dolan hopes it would not take more than five decades again to reach the pinnacle of the NBA.

“And hopefully it won’t take that long again,” he said.

The Knicks are seen to carry the same core again next season, led by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns.