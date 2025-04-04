Knicks’ Path to Kevin Durant Could Involve Parting With $220 Million All-Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly among the teams on Kevin Durant‘s list of preferred destinations. The veteran superstar is expected to be traded during the offseason.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, any deal for Durant would likely need to involve Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks spent most of their tradable assets last summer, with the deal to acquire Mikal Bridges draining most of their resources.

“Any Kevin Durant-to-the-New York Knicks scenario is predicated on the latter wanting to get out of the Karl-Anthony Towns business and the Suns (or another team) really wanting to enter it,” Favale wrote. “..Subbing out Towns for Durant also stands to help the defense if New York believes Mitchell Robinson can stay healthy (mega debatable) and/or it has the remaining assets to go nab another, more durable big.”

Favale continued.

“Framed this way, the Knicks’ potential interest isn’t nearly as far-fetched as it initially seems. Would they be willing to make a semi-nuclear shift just one year into the KAT experience? And is he enough to serve as the primary anchor of a KD trade? Both are entirely separate matters.”

Towns is one of the best shooting big men in NBA history. He’s thrived throughout his first season in New York. It’s highly unlikely the front office would move on from Towns for an aging Durant.

Nevertheless, if adding Durant is viewed as the move to bring a championship to the franchise, the Knicks could explore their options.

Knicks Among Durant’s Favored Landing Spots

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, New York is among a short list of destinations Durant would prefer if the Phoenix Suns decide to trade him.

“One thing to keep in mind, back at the NBA Trade Deadline in February, Minnesota, Miami, New York, San Antonio, and Houston were among the teams, I’m told, there was mutual interest between Durant and those teams,” Charania said. “I expect those teams and potentially others to be back in the fray this summer.”

Durant will enter the final year of his four-year $194 million deal. He will turn 37 next season. Any team that trades for him will undoubtedly want assurances that he will re-sign to extend his stay.

Towns Has Thrived in New York

While it makes sense for Towns to be floated as the most logical trade chip, the Knicks would be wise to retain the 29-year-old big man. In 68 appearances this season, Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He’s shooting 52.1% from the field and 42.4% from deep.

Furthermore, Towns has built a solid partnership with Jalen Brunson. According to Cleaning The Glass, the Knicks are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per 100 possessions when the duo share the floor together. In fact, New York’s offense ranks in the 92nd percentile with Brunson and Towns leading the way.

As such, the Knicks must find another way to bring Durant to Madison Square Garden. Otherwise, the team may be better suited remaining as its currently constructed. That way, they can bank on a year of continuity to help them contend for a championship next season.