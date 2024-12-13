Unlikely Knicks Trade Pitch Reunites Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau

Jimmy Butler during a November 27 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA’s trade deadline is months away, but rumors are circling the league about the availability of Jimmy Butler. If the Miami Heat decide to move on, does a trade reuniting him with Tom Thibodeau on the New York Knicks make sense?

Butler is in the second season of a three-year, $146 million deal signed in 2023, with a salary of $48.7 million this season.

Contending teams will have a hard time putting together packages for the six-time All-Star, but the package below would get him to the Knicks.

New York receives: Butler, Josh Richardson, Kel’el Ware

Miami receives: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, future first-round pick

Butler is 35, but playing All-Star level basketball. He’s averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for a 12-10 Heat team.

New York, at 15-10, has undermined preseason expectations, after acquiring Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Swinging for the fences and admitting a loss on the Bridges deal in a subsequent trade for Butler isn’t the worst move to recalibrate.

In a worst case scenario, Butler declines his player option for next season and signs elsewhere. Consider 2024 first-round pick Ware a consolation prize, or insurance for that situation.

Knicks Not Listed on Jimmy Butler’s Preferred Destinations

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Butler’s potential availability on December 10, including a list of potential destinations. New York wasn’t listed.

“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors,” Charania reported.

Is this an indication on his willingness to join the Knicks? Perhaps he isn’t as close with Thibodeau as is so commonly referenced. And don’t forget his history with Towns on the Minnesota Timberwolves and coach Thibodeau.

Charania followed up on December 11, adding the Phoenix Suns as a potential destination.

“The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State,” Charania reported on ESPN.

Still no mention of New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns Responds to Knicks Inconsistencies

Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office went all-in on two trades last summer. New York’s true ceiling is a ways away with the new starting five only having 25 games under their belt.

Karl-Anthony Towns, when speaking with reporters after a December 11 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, said that the team is working every day. But that he can’t predict when things will straighten out for a long stretch.

“Obviously you just want to be the best you can be,” Towns told reporters. “Miami Heat years ago with LeBron had a whole year before they figured out how to put a banner up…I can’t tell you. I don’t have a crystal ball. But I can tell you for us, for the fans, for the film, we show spurts of consistency. I think we show what we could be when things are clicking at a high level. I can’t tell you an exact time, but I can tell you that every day we’re working to be the best version of ourselves, and how we can consistently show that to the fans, to the city. I think that the fans and all y’all see what we’re trying to do.”